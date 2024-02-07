Nigeria's Super Eagles will renew their rivalry with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the semi-final clash in the 2023 AFCON

The Nigeria side has a strong defence and impressive attacks, while the South African side relies on its 32-year-old goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who saved four penalties during their clash with Cape Verde

Nigeria is likely to defeat South Africa with three goals to nothing if players' experience and how they manage pressure becomes a deciding factor

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Nigeria is set to face South Africa in yet another thrilling encounter to renew their rivalry at the semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa has become a notch in football, and the outcome of the match has threatened some travellers' safety

Nigeria vs South Africa: Match Analysis

In the AFCON 2023, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa have claimed to be defensively strong, each maintaining four clean sheets, Trust Radio reported.

However, it is pertinent to note that Nigeria has not conceded any goal since its draw against Equatorial Guinea at the competition's opening. In contrast, South Africa conceded in their third match at the group stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the same time, the clean sheet of the Super Eagles was down on the calmness and astuteness of Stanley Nabali, the Super Eagles goalkeeper who is a South Africa-based, and the rock-solid and water-tight defence.

AFCON semi-final: Will Nigeria beat South Africa?

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa cannot brag of such defence but rely on the heroics of its goalkeeper and captain of its team, Ronwen Williams, who put up a great skill during their encounter with Cape Verde when he saved four penalties.

The Super Eagles' attack is still a fire despite its talisman Victor Osimhen, who has not been scoring but has been a significant distributor of passes converted to goals. On the other side, the South African counterpart cannot boast forward but relies on the midfield that carries the team's burdens.

The semi-final match could come down to the players' experience and how they handle pressure, a situation in which Nigeria is better than the Bafana Bafana. The Super Eagles will triumph over its hash rival, and the match may end with a 3-0 against South Africa.

Osimhen Doubtful For Super Eagles' Clash With South Africa, Details Emerge

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Star Leads Chart of Players With Most Tackle

2023 AFCON Semi-Final: List of Times Nigeria has Beaten South Africa Since 1992

2023 AFCON semi-final: Nigeria vs South Africa in history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria will renew its rivalry with South Africa on Wednesday when the Super Eagles have a showdown with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Since 1992, the two teams have met 14 times, and the Super Eagles have defeated South Africa on seven occasions. The latter had two winnings, while the duo played a draw five times.

Wednesday's show will be the fifteenth time, and many pundits have tipped Nigeria to defeat the South African team in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng