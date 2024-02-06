At the moment, Victor Osimhen might likely not be part of the players in Wednesday's match between Nigeria and South-Africa

The Eagles landed in Cote d’Ivoire for their fixed match against the Bafana Bafana players on Monday night but Osimhen is down with an illness

Interesingly, the Super Eagles' progression in the tournament so far is with a substantial reward

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been left out of the Super Eagles trip to Bouaké city in Cote d’Ivoire for the 2023 Africa of Nations (AFCON) semifinal clash with Bafana Bafana of South Africa slated for Wednesday, February 7.

Osimhen may miss the semi-final clash. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

According to an official statement from the national team on Monday night, February 5, Osimhen suffered a sudden abdominal discomfort, hence he was placed under close watch with a member of the medical team in Abidjan to look after him.

It added that if Osimhen is cleared by Tuesday morning, February 6, he will join the rest of the squad before 5:00pm ahead of the clash.

The Super Eagles have earned a prize money of $2.5m (N3 billion) after progressing to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

AFCON: Super Eagles N3 billion richer

Interestingly, Nigeria's progression to the semi-finals has earned the Super Eagles’ a prize money of $2.5m (N3 billion).

Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the 34th edition of the AFCON after beating Cameroon (2-0) and Angola (1-0) in the knockout rounds.

As one of the remaining four teams in the competition, the Eagles, alongside South Africa, their semi-final opponents; DR Congo and hosts Ivory Coast, have already secured $2.5 million.

Before the start of the tournament, Confederation of Africa Football president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, announced a 40 percent increase in prize monies.

However, the high-stakes match offered a substantial $2.5 million reward (approximately N2.24 billion) for the winners, a prize set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for teams that win the quarterfinal clash, Goal.com reported.

According to CAF, the winners of the tournament will receive $7 million, $2 million more than the reward doled out at the last edition in Cameroon.

The runners-up of the African showpiece event will now get $4m, while each of the two semi-finalists will receive $2.5m, with each of the four quarter-finalists taking home $1.3m.

“We have increased the prize money of the AFCON winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON prize money,” said Dr. Patrice Motsepe said.

As reported by The Punch, if Nigeria advanced to the final, they would have secured a minimum of $4m (N5bn) in prize money.

Additionally, if they win the tournament, they will receive $7m (N8.8bn).

Former SA Player predicts Bafana Bafana vs Super Eagles

