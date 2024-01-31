An emerging report has confirmed that Nigeria would get bumper pay if they beat Angola in their quarterfinal clash

In a chart released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Super Eagles will get a $2.5m reward (N2.24bn) if they advance to the semifinal

Further reports confirmed that the Super Eagles have already pocketed $800,000 for the group stage and $1.2 million for the round of 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face off against Angola's Palancas Negras for a place in the 34th Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in Côte d'Ivoire.

The high-stakes match offers a substantial $2.5 million reward (approximately N2.24 billion) for the winners, a prize set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for teams that win the quarterfinal clash.

Following their successful progression beyond the group stage, the Nigerian team has already earned $800,000, and their victory over Cameroon added an extra $1.3 million to their prize money, further enhancing their financial standing.

Securing victory over Angola in the upcoming match would ensure a guaranteed minimum prize of $2.5 million for the team, as both squads that do not progress beyond the semifinals are set to receive this amount, Goal.com reported.

Historical antecedents of Nigeria vs Angola

Nevertheless, this match holds more significance than the potential monetary reward and a spot in the semifinals.

For Nigerian fans and players, it represents an opportunity for redemption and reflection.

The memory of Angola's pivotal role in thwarting Nigeria's 2006 FIFA World Cup bid still lingers, with the Super Eagles falling short after a narrow 1-0 loss in Luanda followed by a tense 1-1 draw in Kano.

Adding to the emotional weight is the recollection of the tragic passing of Eagles star Samuel Okwaraji during a 1990 World Cup qualifier against Angola.

While the substantial $7 million prize for the AFCON winner and $4 million for the runner-up is tempting, the Super Eagles remain focused on the immediate challenge.

According to Soccernet.ng, Nigeria versus Angola game is scheduled at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Friday, February 2.

While the Palancas Negras aspire to make their first-ever semifinal appearance, Nigeria boasts a track record of reaching the semifinals in 15 out of their previous 19 appearances in the competition.

AFCON 2023: Nwabali joins Super Eagles' full training session ahead of Angola clash

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have intensified preparations for their 2023 AFCON last-eight duel with Angola with a training session on Tuesday, January 30.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali appeared to have shrugged off an injury sustained against Cameroon.

Legit.ng reports that after missing at least two training sessions, he finally joined the Super Eagles' full training session.

