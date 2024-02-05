Former South Africa under-23 star, Junior Khanye has predicted the outcome of the match between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria

Khanye said the semi-final match will be the last game for South Africa in the 2023 AFCON tournament

He said Bafana Bafana were lucky to have gotten to the last four but it is over for them as Nigeria will defeat them on Wednesday, February 7

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Former South Africa under-23 star, Junior Khanye said his country's national team, Bafana Bafana will lose to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semi-final of the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As reported by Goal, Khanye said South Africa was very lucky to have gotten to the semi-final because their performance against Cape Verde in the quarter-final was the worst at the tournament.

Khanye says Nigeria will defeat South Africa Photo Credit: @BafanaBafana/@NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The former Kaizer Chiefs star, who stated this while speaking on iDiski TV, said the goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams was the star of the show for saving four penalties

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the defence did very a good job against Cape Verde but it is the end of the road for them against the Super Eagles.

“It’s over for us. As I said, we are lucky to be where we are at the moment."

"Nigeria is going to beat us, and that’s when we will get a wake-up call. I’m not saying this because I’m being negative, but it’s just me stating facts.

"I love Bafana Bafana, and I want to see them doing well. But, this is our last game, those guys [Nigeria] are going to punish us.”

Nigeria’s Super Eagles semi-final opponent confirmed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria will confront South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing CAF AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday, February 7.

South Africa defeated the Cape Verde's national team 2-1 on penalties on Saturday, February 3. The AFCON quarter-final match ended 0-0- goalless in 120 minutes before it finally went into penalties.

The penalty shootout defeat denied Cape Verde its first-ever appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals. The match against the Super Eagles will be South Africa's 4th semi-final in AFCON tournaments and 16th for Nigeria. The semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, at 6 pm.

Source: Legit.ng