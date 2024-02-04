The 2023 AFCON has entered its semi-final stage, and all of the teams that secured victory at the quarter-final stage have been champions in the continent before

The teams that will be competing at the semi-final stage include the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, host country Cote d'Ivoire and DR Congo

While Nigeria has been the African champion on three different occasions, DR Congo and Cote d'Ivoire have won two times each, and South Africa was a one-time champion

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Nigeria's Super Eagles will be taking on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the semi-final stage of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their victory at the quarter-final stage of the competition.

At the same time, the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, will be battling DR Congo to secure a spot in the final or compete for the third position.

However, the fact has it that all four teams (Nigeria, South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire and DR Congo) have won the trophy in AFCON history, establishing the reality that none of them would be a new champion in the country judging by history.

According to a tweet from StatiSense on Sunday, February 4, Nigeria is the current team in the AFCON 2023 semi-final stage with the highest championship winner.

How many times have Nigeria won the African Cup of Nations?

The West African country had won the trophy on three different occasions. The Super Eagles won the highest football competition in the continent in 1980.

Nigeria won the trophy for the second time in 1994 in Tunisia, while the third was in South Africa 2013.

How many times have DR Congo and Cote d'Ivoire won AFCON?

DR Congo and the host Cote d'Ivoire had won it on two different occasions. The East African country has been the champion since 1974.

On the other hand, West Africa Code d'Ivoire had been champion in 1992 and 2015.

When last did South Africa win AFCON?

South Africa was a one-time champion in the continent in 1996.

However, this will be the fourth time that the Bafana Bafana will make it to the semi-final in the competition's history.

Times Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Congo, and South Africa have played in the AFCON semi-finals

