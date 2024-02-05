There's a new development regarding the 'said bonuses' for the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament

Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo revealed the national team players have not received their money despite presidential approval

The Nigerian Football Federation has however confirmed the development and revealed payment requests have been sent to the CBN already

Kenneth Omeruo, the Nigerian defender, has made a revelation about the Super Eagles' bonuses.

Omeruo says the Super Eagles are committed to their training and upcoming matches. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

As reported by Punch Sports Extra, he disclosed that Nigeria's Super Eagles are yet to be paid their bonuses at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite the widely-publicized approval of their competition funding by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Vanguard reported that the Kasimpasa defender also dispelled reports that some senior players are unhappy with squad captain Ahmed Musa.

“The report is a joke,” Omeruo said.

“We are focused on our game, believing that our money will be paid.”

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) general secretary Mohammed Sanusi, said the federation is working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to expedite the payments.

He, however, maintained that:

“We have not experienced any delays or complication of processes at the CBN this time, and we give kudos to them for their diligence and great sense of duty.”

