Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the talk of the town after buying a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The luxurious car costs an estimated ₦900 million and could be as expensive for almost ₦2 billion

Victor Boniface has reacted to his senior colleague adding the car to his already expensive fleet of cars

Victor Osimhen's recent acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth about ₦900 million, has left colleague Victor Boniface thinking about his life.

Osimhen is currently the biggest Nigerian player and the highest-paid in Europe despite taking a massive pay cut to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan last summer.

Victor Boniface after Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga match against St. Pauli. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

The striker still earns over ₦200 million per week and over ₦11 billion per annum despite the pay cut and is aiming to earn more when he joins a new club next season.

Boniface reacts to Osimhen’s Rolls-Royce

Popular Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut shared the news of Osimhen’s acquisition on his Instagram page, celebrating the footballer for his hard work, which is paying off.

Victor Boniface camped in the comments section in his usual comic mood and claimed he should be serious with his life, also tagging fellow Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika.

“@onyedika15 you sure say we no go serious with my life like this so, even Corolla we no get,” he wrote.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been a constant playful boy around Osimhen, acknowledging him as his senior man and teasing him over his acquisitions on social media.

Boniface owns one of the most expensive cars by a Nigerian footballer. His Mercedes-Benz G Class is reportedly estimated to cost ₦225 million.

Osimhen’s salary demands delaying his transfer?

Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after a successful loan spell at Turkish champions Galatasaray last season.

Galatasaray are one of the clubs interested in the Super Eagles forward and have made a proposal to him alongside Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, who tried in the past weeks.

He turned down multiple proposals from Al-Hilal as much as €45 million (₦83.25 billion) net per season, as he wants to continue competing at the top level in Europe.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal for Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup final. Photo by Akin Celiktas.

Source: Getty Images

It gets complicated because his wage demand is why most European clubs are yet to make a move for him this summer, and yet he rejected a huge salary from Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, Premier League clubs are unwilling to meet his wage demand, believed to be above £400,000 per week gross, as this would put them at risk of breaching the profit and sustainability rules.

The Saudis will reportedly try again with a higher offer, while more European clubs have contacted him before he flew to Nigeria for his holiday.

Super Eagles stars with the most expensive cars

Legit.ng analysed Super Eagles stars with the most expensive cars after Victor Osimhen bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, estimated to be worth about ₦900 million.

Osimhen’s car came days after his friend and fellow Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, spent a whopping ₦605 million on the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.

