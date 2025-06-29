The Chelsea vs Benfica Club World Cup game was suspended for nearly two hours due to thunderstorm threats

After extra-time goals from Nkunku, Neto, and Dewsbury-Hall, Chelsea booked a quarter-final clash against Palmeiras

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca lashed out at the tournament organisers, calling the repeated delays a “joke”

Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 fixture between Chelsea and Benfica was thrown into chaos when a looming thunderstorm forced the game to be abandoned with just minutes left on the clock.

The game, played in Charlotte saw the players taken off the pitch in the 87th minute as dark clouds and the threat of lightning hovered above.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer fights for the ball against a Benfica player during the Club World Cup knockout game. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

An immediate announcement inside the stadium confirmed a 30-minute break, but each lightning strike within a 10-mile radius reset the countdown, making it impossible to predict when play would resume, Football London reports.

Eventually, the delay stretched to nearly two hours, with players and fans utterly bewildered.

The final whistle did not blow until four hours and 38 minutes after kickoff, making it one of the longest match delays in tournament history.

This bizarre interruption marked the sixth weather-related delay of the competition so far, raising serious questions about the choice of host cities and their unpredictable summer weather.

Chelsea hold their nerve

Despite the tough conditions, Chelsea managed to finish the job on the pitch.

The Blues had taken the lead in the 64th minute through a free-kick from Reece James that caught Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin off-guard.

However, deep into stoppage time, Angel Di Maria equalised from the penalty spot, sending the game into extra time.

Rather than crumbling after the delay, Chelsea responded with composure as Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall each found the net in extra time to seal a 4-1 win.

Chelsea players celebrate after eliminating Benfica 4-1 in the Round of 16. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

With the victory, Chelsea secured their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Brazilian giants Palmeiras on Friday, July 4, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Enzo Maresca slams tournament conditions

While Chelsea fans celebrated the win, manager Enzo Maresca was livid in his post-match interview.

According to GiveMeSport, a visibly frustrated Maresca branded the situation a “joke” and “not football.”

Speaking to the media, he said:

"If you’ve already suspended six games, probably there’s something not working. You can’t keep players inside for two hours trying to stay focused. They’re talking with family, eating, playing… It’s not football."

He added that while he respects safety protocols, the recurrence of weather-related disruptions indicates a fundamental issue with the tournament’s planning.

