More Than £7,000 Raised for Family of Mother Killed in Air India Plane Crash

A heartfelt online campaign has raised over £7,000 to support the family of Abdhiben Patel, a UK mother killed in the Air India crash

Ms Patel was returning from visiting her elderly mother when the flight tragically went down seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad

The fundraiser aimed to cover funeral costs and aid her husband and young son through this devastating loss

An online fundraising campaign has raised over £7,000 to support the grieving family of Abdhiben Patel, a mother from Northampton who tragically died in the Air India plane crash earlier this month.

Abdhiben Patel, known to friends and family as Abdhi, was one of at least 270 people killed when Air India flight AI171 crashed seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June.

Abdhiben Patel, a beloved Northampton mother, was among 270 lives lost in the Air India flight AI171 tragedy. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had been scheduled to return her to the UK after a visit to her elderly mother.

A fundraising page created shortly after the disaster described the 40-year-old beauty salon manager as “a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone she met.”

The page, which has now stopped taking donations, amassed more than £7,000 in under a week.

Ms Patel had reportedly expressed concerns about making the journey, telling a friend just two weeks before the crash that she was hesitant to fly to India, fearing the separation from her young son.

The campaign was launched with the aim of covering funeral expenses, supporting the education of Ms Patel’s son, and helping her husband “as he adjusts to life as a single parent.”

Authorities recovered the aircraft’s flight recorder data earlier this month, but federal investigators have indicated that it could take several weeks before a formal report is made public.

The outpouring of support reflects the profound impact Ms Patel had on her community, as loved ones and strangers alike came together to honour her memory and assist her family during their time of grief.

The funds will help cover funeral costs and support Ms Patel’s husband and young son during their time of loss. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

About Air India crash

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed moments after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June, killing at least 270 people.

Among the victims was 40-year-old UK resident Abdhiben Patel, who had been visiting her elderly mother.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through communities both in India and the UK. Investigators recovered the flight’s data recorder earlier this month, though a full report on the cause may take weeks.

The incident marks one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history, prompting global condolences and renewed calls for improved air safety measures.

Amount Air India plane crash's only survivor will get

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air India announced on Saturday that it would provide an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh (approximately £21,000 or €24,500) to family of the 241 passengers who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

This compensation works out to over ₦43.5 million per recipient, with the only survivor, 40-year-old Ramesh Viswashkumar, also expected to receive the same amount from the airline.

This interim payout adds to the earlier commitment made by Tata Sons - the airline’s parent company - of ₹1 crore (roughly €98,000 or ₦177.6 million) per victim’s family.

Source: Legit.ng