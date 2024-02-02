AFCON 2023: Head-To-Head Statistics As Nigeria Battles Angola
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola will meet for the first time at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations
- Nigeria will take on Angola in the quarter-final of the ongoing AFCON 2023 tournament on Friday 2, February
- The match is Nigeria's 11th quarter-final match while it is Angola's third quarter-final AFCON appearance.
Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola will kick start the quarter-final round of matches at the ongoing 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.
Nigeria and Angola will battle it out on Friday, February 2 for a slot in the semi-final after their victories over Cameroon and Namibia at the round of 16 respectively.
In this article, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting head-to-head statistics between both countries as reported by Opta Analyst.
- The quarter-final match will be the first-ever encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola at AFCON tournament.
- The last time these two teams met, the Super Eagles won by 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-final of the African Nations Championship (a competition for players from each country’s domestic league) in January 2018.
- Angola’s last victory against Nigeria was a 1-0 during a World Cup qualifier in June 2004
- The Super Eagles have won their last three games without conceding at the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament.
- Angola have won their last three matches and the last two AFCON matches without conceding
- Angola's top goal scorer is Delson Dala, who has 4 goals to his name while Ademola Lookman is the Super Eagles top-scorer with 2 goals.
- Three-time AFCON champions, Nigeria are playing in their 11th quarter-final match while this is just Palancas Negras of Angola's third quarter-final AFCON appearance.
- Super Eagles, ranked 42nd in the current FIFA Rankings are the highest-ranked country left in AFCON 2023 and Angola, ranked 117th is the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.
