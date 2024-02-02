The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola will meet for the first time at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria will take on Angola in the quarter-final of the ongoing AFCON 2023 tournament on Friday 2, February

The match is Nigeria's 11th quarter-final match while it is Angola's third quarter-final AFCON appearance.

Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola will kick start the quarter-final round of matches at the ongoing 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria and Angola will battle it out on Friday, February 2 for a slot in the semi-final after their victories over Cameroon and Namibia at the round of 16 respectively.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting head-to-head statistics between both countries as reported by Opta Analyst.

The quarter-final match will be the first-ever encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola at AFCON tournament.

The last time these two teams met, the Super Eagles won by 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-final of the African Nations Championship (a competition for players from each country’s domestic league) in January 2018.

Angola’s last victory against Nigeria was a 1-0 during a World Cup qualifier in June 2004

The Super Eagles have won their last three games without conceding at the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament.

Angola have won their last three matches and the last two AFCON matches without conceding

Angola's top goal scorer is Delson Dala, who has 4 goals to his name while Ademola Lookman is the Super Eagles top-scorer with 2 goals.

Three-time AFCON champions, Nigeria are playing in their 11th quarter-final match while this is just Palancas Negras of Angola's third quarter-final AFCON appearance.

Super Eagles, ranked 42nd in the current FIFA Rankings are the highest-ranked country left in AFCON 2023 and Angola, ranked 117th is the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Nigeria vs Angola: Supercomputer Predicts Winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta supercomputer tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to advance to the semi-finals with a win over Angola on Friday, February 2.

According to the supercomputer, Nigeria is predicted to defeat Angola within 90 minutes with a 55.5% chance. While Angola is predicted to win with a 22.6% chance.

There is also the possibility of a penalty shootout as the match has a 21.9% simulation of going into extra time.

