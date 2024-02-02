A former international, Felix Owolabi, has advised the Super Eagles to focus on playing cohesively when they play Angola

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Former Nigeria international, Felix Owolabi, has told the Super Eagles to be cohesive if they truly intend to beat Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final on Friday, February 2.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Owolabi stated that with a solid team spirit, the Super Eagles will move on to the next stage — the semifinal.

Nigeria heads into the game after beating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16, while Angola defeated Namibia 3-0.

Legit.ng reports that AFCON 2023 is being played in Ivory Coast.

Owolabi said:

"A solid team spirit will always beat any tactical formation. In my opinion, I believe once the boys understand themselves on the pitch, everything else falls into place.

“If you check the Super Eagles, one will see that they didn’t play well in the group stage, but the more they have played, the more the players understand each other’s patterns.

“As the competition progresses, so does their understanding of each other’s game. Playing cohesively as a team will always supersede any formation."

