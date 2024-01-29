Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro has explained why he has not played Kelechi Iheanacho at the ongoing AFCON

Peseiro said bringing Iheanacho in when the Super Eagles are leading wasn’t necessary for his tactical strategy

The Portuguese said he would have introduced the Leicester City star if Nigeria needed to score against Cameroon on Saturday, January 27

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire - Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro has explained why Kelechi Iheanacho has not featured for the national term in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

As reported by Premium Times, Paseiro said Iheanacho’s continued absence from the pitch is due to the flow of the games.

He stated this during his post-match press conference after defeating Cameroon in the round of 16 on Saturday, January 27.

“I understand Kelechi’s [Iheanacho] talent and capabilities,” he stated, “but I prefer not to dwell on individual situations. All players are important, including those who haven’t played, like Kelechi.”

He explained that he didn’t bring Iheanacho into the match because the team wasn’t in search of scoring goals.

The tactician added that introducing the Leicester City star was not necessary to the strategy of protecting the lead.

“If we needed to score against Cameroon, Kelechi might have come on. However, our focus was on protecting the lead. Bringing him in wasn’t necessary for our tactical strategy.”

