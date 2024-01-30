A report has confirmed that Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen was not subjected to a doping test after the Cameroon round of 16 tie

It was gathered that the reigning African footballer of the year was subjected to a dope test by CAF after Nigeria's victory against Guinea-Bissau in the group stages

Further reports confirmed that two other Nigerian players were randomly selected for a doping test

There are several reports on social media channels that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has undergone an unannounced drug test administered by the anti-doping department.

Although the initial details were considered somewhat correct, according to Soccernet.ng, it was confirmed that the Nigerian player took the test after the game against Guinea-Bissau, not Cameroon.

A report confirmed that the doping test on Victor Osimhen was after the Guinea-Bissau game, not Cameroun. Photo Credit: MB Media/Daniel Beloumo Olomo

Victor Osimhen

Dismissing speculations, it was confirmed that Osimhen's drug test took place following the 1-0 triumph against Guinea-Bissau.

Furthermore, insiders disclose that two Cameroonian athletes underwent comparable tests, emphasising that Osimhen is not the only player subjected to testing in this competition.

In the match against Cameroon, Osimhen played a crucial role by consistently challenging the Indomitable Lions' defence.

Additionally, he contributed by assisting Ademola Lookman in scoring Nigeria's first goal during that particular game.

Simon Moses

Similarly, it was also gathered that FC Nantes and Super Eagles winger Simon Moses were randomly picked for a doping test.

The 2023 Confederation of African Football Best Player Of The Year was also in blistering form against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 tie.

Troost-Ekong

Also, William Troost-Ekong was subjected to dope tests by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Super Eagles vice-captain has been instrumental to the success of the Super Eagles' defensive backline throughout the AFCON campaign.

The 30-year-old PAOK FC centre-back is one of the most senior players in the Super Eagles squad.

It's important to mention that random drug tests are routine measures regularly carried out on athletes with heightened energy levels, as such levels may give rise to suspicions of substance usage.

The 2013 AFCON champions are poised to confront Angola in the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON event to achieve a favourable result to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Peseiro give update on goalkeeper Nwabali's injury

Meanwhile, ahead of Nigeria’s quarter-final encounter with Angola at the ongoing AFCON, an update was released on the injured Super Eagles goalie, Stanley Nwabali.

According to Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro, the situation of the injured goalkeeper was being monitored.

He confirmed that a scan had been done on his injury but was optimistic he could make it for Friday’s encounter.

