The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles are determined and ready to bring the trophy home

This is evident in their recent outing with Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON game in Ivory Coast

However, the Eagles' next match is fixed for Friday against the Angola team and March against the Argentina team

Follwing their 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the round of 16 on Saturday, January 27, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the world champions, Argentina, in a friendly match scheduled for March 2024, at the Olympics Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou China.

Eagles will clash with Messi's team at AFCON friendly.

Source: Getty Images

Aside from the friendly match with Nigeria, the 'she La Albiceleste' will also play against Ivory Coast in the quarter-final stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Monday, January 29.

The announcement of the game followed AFA’s agreement with a Chinese corporation, The Punch reported.

The March fixture will renew hostilities between the Super Eagles and Argentina with both teams meeting nine times in the past.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has verified that Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, underwent scans for a potential knee injury following the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie against Cameroon on Saturday night.

Despite this, Peseiro expressed his desire to have Nwabali as the goalkeeper for Friday’s upcoming quarter-finals against Angola.

Esin explains why Super Eagles should beat Angola in AFCON's quarter-final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former midfielder Etim Esin has charged the Super Eagles, the current national team to ensure they emerge victorious in their upcoming game against Angola.

Esin urged the Super Eagles to beat Angola in their quarter-final clash fixed for Friday, February 2, 2024, in memory of the late Sam Okwaraji, The Punch reported on Monday, January 29.

The Super Eagles are set to face the Palancas Negras in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Cameroon Coach reveals why they lost to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported earlier that Rigobert Song, the coach of Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, attributed his team's 0-2 loss to Nigeria in the current Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast to sheer bad luck.

He stated that his team was better in the encounter but could not be clinical in front of goal.

