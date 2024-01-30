Ahead of Nigeria’s quarter-final encounter with Angola at the ongoing AFCON, an update has been released on the injured Super Eagles goalie, Stanley Nwabali

According to Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro, the situation of the injured goalkeeper is being monitored

He confirmed that a scan had been done on his injury but was optimistic he could make it for Friday’s encounter

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has verified that Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper, underwent scans for a potential knee injury following the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie against Cameroon on Saturday night.

Despite this, Peseiro expressed his desire to have Nwabali as the goalkeeper for Friday’s upcoming quarter-finals against Angola.

Nwabali suffered a knee injury during the round of 16 clash on Saturday when he collided with Cameroon winger Georges Nkoudou.

He had to be substituted, with Francis Uzoho taking his place after being stretchered off the pitch.

Currently, Nwabali has undergone a scan to assess the extent of the knee injury, and we are now awaiting the results, Sports Brief reported.

Netizens pray for Nwabali's recovery

Meanwhile, netizens took to their social media handle, expressing their desires for Nwabali to be a feat for Friday’s encounter.

@EbenezarWikina wrote:

"Uzoho first goal kick na Abubakar head 2nd one na throw-in

"As you all go to church tomorrow, pray for Nwabali abeg."

Dami’ Adenuga wrote:

"When you go to church today, use like 1 minute pray for Stanley Nwabali. E get why"

Adepoju Tobi Samuel wrote:

"Let’s pray for Stanley Nwabali quick recovery.

"However, we have got Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo to continue the good job.

"Nwabali still feeling the pain."

Nigeria is set to take on Angola’s Palancas Negras in the quarter-finals, but they may have to play without their regular goalkeeper, Nwabili.

Uzoho will likely step in as the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles against the Black Sable Antelopes in the upcoming match on Friday, February 2, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

