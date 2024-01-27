Nigeria will square off with Cameroun in the round of 16 tie of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, January 27

This clash has been rated as one of the most highly anticipated games in the knockout stages

Segun Odegbemi, a former Nigerian attacking midfielder, described the game as one that would be the easiest for the three-time champions

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Ahead of the Super Eagles' upcoming match with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16, there is significant apprehension among fans from both nations.

The clash between these arch-rivals and heavyweight teams in Africa has sparked intense debates on predicting the game's outcome.

The Super Eagles hold a head-to-head advantage over the Indomitable Lions in the past eight competitive games. Photo Credit: Issouf Sanogo/Paul Gilham

Concerns have grown among fans, prompting them to reach out to the legendary African football figure, Segun Odegbami, who is currently in Abidjan.

Odegbami, in response to the worries expressed by fans through calls and messages, confidently declared that the upcoming game against Cameroon would be the Super Eagles' easiest match in the tournament.

As quoted by Vanguard, the ex-Nigerian talisman said:

‘’I can tell you without blinking that this game against Cameroon will be our easiest game.

“It is not going to be Cameroon’s usual brutal football. No. It’s going to be a free-flowing game on a typically good pitch. And that’s where our boys will catch them."

How Nigeria qualified

Nigeria secured a spot in round 16 with a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their final group match on Monday.

Despite Equatorial Guinea's surprising 4-0 win over Ivory Coast, Nigeria finished second in the group, leading them to face their longstanding rivals.

In an intense showdown labelled one of the tournament's standout matches, the Indomitable Lions staged a comeback with two goals in the last five minutes to defeat Gambia on Tuesday.

This ensured Cameroon's progression as the Group C runners-up.

Cameroon's advancement to the knockout stage was determined by their superior goal difference, outscoring Guinea, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to group leader Senegal in the other Group C fixture.

The highly anticipated clash between Nigeria and Cameroon, arch-rivals, is scheduled for Saturday at 9 pm Nigerian time at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

