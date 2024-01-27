Nigeria's Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has said one goal was enough for his team to secure a quarterfinal spot at the ongoing AFCON 2023

The Portuguese tactician maintained that the Eagles did not have to concede a goal at the knockout stage of the tournament as they prepare to face the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon on Sunday

According to Peseiro, the Cameroonian and Nigerian teams are some of the bigs in the African continent and have no time to take a chance

Jose Peseiro, the coach of the Super Eagles, has disclosed that his team can secure victory against the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon in Sunday's round of 16 clash at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Speaking at a press conference, the Portuguese tactician said he could care less about the number of goals the Super Eagles of Nigeria will score in their Sunday clash at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

The Nation reported that Peseiro insisted that what was more important for the team was to secure victory in their match against Cameroon and qualify for the quarterfinal in the tournament.

Will the Super Eagles defeat Cameroon on Sunday?

The Super Eagles manager said that the Cameroonian team has a mission, and Nigeria also has its mission, adding that his team's objective was to win, irrespective of the number of goals.

His statement reads in part:

“It’s going to be a tough game, of course. It’s a game between two big teams in Africa. Our objective in the game is to play very well and win the game.”

Emphasizing winning the match, the coach reiterated that the tournament was very short and that he had been working with the team to secure victory at the tournament's knockout stage.

He stressed that his team would ensure they didn't concede goals and that scoring one goal was enough to get to the quarterfinal in the tournament.

