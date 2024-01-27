LP flagbearer, Peter Obi has challenged the Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming match with Cameroon

Obi took to his social media page to wish the players well and as well urged them to work harder so they can emerge victorious

In a post that has gone viral, the presidential hopeful noted that "Despite present odds and difficulties, we remain a nation of winners"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has sent words of encouragement to the Super Eagles.

Peter Obi is certain Nigeria will defeat Cameroon. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Obi has urged the Super Eagles to double their efforts in their upcoming match with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16, scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

In a series of tweets posted on his X account on Saturday, January 27, the former governor of Anambra state congratulated the Nigerian team for reaching the round of 16 and urged them not to relent in their quest to emerge victorious at AFCON in Ivory Coast.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obi tweeted:

"I congratulate our dear Super Eagles for their efforts in the ongoing African Cup of Nations and for scaling through the group stage. As they go into the knock-out stage today, with a match against our friendly neighbour, Cameroon, I encourage them to double their efforts, while wishing them, and by extension our dear nation, Nigeria, a resounding victory. In spite of present odds and difficulties, we remain a nation of winners."

AFCON 2023: Peseiro explains how Nigeria will beat Cameroon in round of 16 clash

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro, the coach of the Super Eagles, has disclosed that his team can secure victory against Cameroon in Sunday's round of 16 clash in Ivory Coast.

Speaking at a press conference, the Portuguese tactician said he could care less about the number of goals the Super Eagles of Nigeria will score in their Sunday clash at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

The Super Eagles manager said that the Cameroonian team has a mission, and Nigeria also has its mission, adding that his team's objective was to win, irrespective of the number of goals.

"Cameroon will be our easiest": Odegbami backs Nigeria to win AFCON R16 tie

Legit.ng reported earlier that there is significant apprehension among fans from both nations ahead of the Super Eagles match with Cameroon.

Concerns have grown among fans, prompting them to reach out to the legendary African football figure, Segun Odegbami, who is currently in Abidjan.

Odegbami, in response to the worries expressed by fans through calls and messages, confidently declared that the upcoming game against Cameroon would be the Super Eagles' easiest match in the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng