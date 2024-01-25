The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been charged to up their game ahead of their round of 16 tie on Saturday, January 27

President Bola Tinubu gave this charge after stating that he was unimpressed by the team's performance

The Super Eagles will continue their quest for a fourth African Cup of Nations trophy against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the first knockout stages

President Bola Tinubu has encouraged the Super Eagles to enhance their performance and deliver a stronger showing in the later phases of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The message from Tinubu was conveyed by the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, who addressed the players in Abidjan via Zoom on Wednesday night from Abuja.

The Super Eagles will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 on Saturday, Jan. 27. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Tinubu's message to Super Eagles ahead of Cameroon tie

Enoh revealed that the President expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance during the group stage.

As quoted by Punch, the minister said:

“I had a meeting with the President yesterday. I went to the villa for something else and the President cornered me and said we (Eagles) managed to qualify and I said that’s how we are going to keep going until we win the tournament.

“He said that I should tell the players that he wasn’t too impressed with the last match but he knows that now that they are off the group stages, they are going to impress him more.

“That’s what the President told me and it means that the President is actually watching your matches."

In response, team leader Ahmed Musa expressed gratitude to the sports minister and appealed to the President to attend their live match, believing it would greatly inspire the players.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the tournament's last 16 on Saturday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

