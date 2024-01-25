Nigerian player Ola Aina offered an intriguing glimpse into the leisure activities of the Super Eagles

Following their victory against Guinea-Bissau, Aina documented how the players used a moment to ease off-field stress

The clip that has since gone viral saw Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, and others engaging in a room-to-room multiplayer video game as they raised their voices

Nigerian football star and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has exposed what goes on off-field with the Super Eagles.

On Monday, January 22, the Super Eagles finished their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign with a hard-fought victory against Guinea-Bissau. They were afforded a day off from training.

Super Eagles engrossed in their video games. Credit: @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

But when the players looked for ways to make good use of their time as they engaged in a gaming section to relax their nerves.

The viral video showed the teammates Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, Joe Aribo, and Calvin Bassey immersed in a multiplayer game from their individual rooms.

Aina did the good work of documenting the unfolding scenes to share on social media.

The footage shed light on the intensity of their gaming sessions, with Aina noting that there was an addiction brewing within the boys.

Sharing the clip online, the defender wrote:

"This is a serious addiction."

See the clip below

Netizens react to video of Super Eagles players in a gaming section

@Obieze_Fortune:

"Allow them enjoy biko At least them no disgrace us like Ghana players."

@AlexandriaUzor:

"Let them enjoy. But they should win on Saturday o. It's the whole continent against us. The banter go pain me o."

@Monntego:

"They should be training for their upcoming games. Our wins have not been convincing."

@___Faye:

"They do this all night and start sleeping on the pitch."

@SirLeoBDasilva:

"I love that they have hobbies to wind down after the game, it’s really cool. Back in the day, players go don enter party."

Nigerian man taunts Ivory Coast supporters after win

Legit.ng has earlier reported that a Nigerian was recorded making fun of fans of the host of the ongoing African Cup of Nations after the Super Eagles came out triumphant in the country's first win of the tournament.

It was, however, unclear if the video was made during or after the match, but the clip has gone viral on various social media platforms, with many remarking that Nigerians will always leave track wherever they are.

Source: Legit.ng