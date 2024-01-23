Broda Shaggi has shared his take on the Super Eagles' narrow win over Guinea Bissau at the ongoing AFCON

The skit maker said at some point in the match, he thought jazz was involved as the Super Eagles struggled for goals

Broda Shaggi, who also faulted the referee, revealed he was not happy with the match outcome

Nigeria's Super Eagles returned to action at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations AFCON on Monday when they faced Guinea Bissau in their last group stage match.

It was a challenging game for the Super Eagles as they managed to win thanks to an own goal from Guinea Bissua's Opa Sangante.

Broda Shaggi says Super Eagles may not be able to keep up with their energy. Credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

While the Super Eagles have qualified for the knockout round, many Nigerians have expressed displeasure at their performances.

Broda Shaggi was not happy with Super Eagles' performance

Skit maker and content creator Samuel Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, in a reaction to the scoreline shared on Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's page, said the Super Eagles missed numerous goal chances against Guinea-Bissau.

Broda Shaggi, who said he was not happy with the outcome, said at some point during the match he was asking if Jazz, aka Juju, was buried at Guinea-Bissua's goalpost, which made it difficult for the Super Eagles to score.

He wrote:

"So many chances missed today mehn that at a point I was asking if dem put jazz for that Guinea goalpost cos wf! ...We can't keep up with this energy for the next match at all S. Not happy but l'm sure the eagles will make us proud. Make we use the own goal hold body ps the referee no try "

See a screenshot of Broda Shaggi's post below:

Screenshot of Broda Shaggi's comment. Credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

People react to Broda Shaggi's comment

See some of the comments

olaalawo:

"@brodashaggi dem no fit score make dem no just use oshinmen in next match na big boy ball he dey play."

mr.readz:

"iamjanicecobhams Very biased against the eagles."

mikasmusik:

"@brodashaggi the ref show us shege."

