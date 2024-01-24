Four times AFCON champions Black Star of Ghana have sadly been sent packing out of the AFCON 2023 tournament

Interestingly, former two-time champions of AFCON, Algeria, have also crashed out of the tournament after losing 1-0 to Mauritania on Tuesday night, January 23

However, Cameroon who defeated Gambia with a 3-2 win, will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the knockout stage round of 16

Following the conclusion of matches in Groups C and D on Tuesday night, January 23, ten teams have secured their top position in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16.

But there is still much to compete for in the two remaining groups, Groups E and F. These are the only groups yet to be concluded, with Tunisia and South Africa fighting hard to book their spot in the next stage, BusinessDay reported.

Meanwhile, teams like Cape Verde, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Guinea, Angola, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Mali have all progressed to the knockout stage of the tournament.

With just 24 teams competing at AFCON it is not just the top two from each group who reach the last 16.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will reach the Round of 16 as well as the four best third-placed teams.

The chances of host nation Ivory Coast is still hanging following their 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea, but may still qualify depending on the outcome of matches in Group E and F.

Interestingly, the knockout stages begin on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and the remaining Round of 16 teams will be determined in tonight’s game, slated for Wednesday, January 24.

Teams that have qualified for the knockout stage (round of 16)

Cape Verde Senegal Equatorial Guinea Nigeria Egypt Cameroon Guinea Angola Burkina Faso Mauritania Mali

