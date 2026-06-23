Ashley Plumptre has distanced herself from a verified Facebook account making allegations against the NFF

Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu insists no WAFCON squad has been released yet

The NFF has urged journalists and fans to verify stories before sharing them

Super Falcons defender Ashley Plumptre and the Nigeria Football Federation have moved swiftly to dismiss viral claims suggesting that the defender was omitted from Nigeria's squad for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations because she refused to pay a bribe.

The controversy erupted after a now-suspended Facebook account impersonating the Al-Ittihad Ladies star alleged that unnamed officials demanded something from the player and subsequently left her out of the squad for the tournament in Morocco.

Asleigh Plumptre at a press conference during WAFCON 2026. Photo by NFF

Source: Getty Images

The post was reported by several media outlets, not Legit.ng , and quickly spread across social media, with many fans reacting angrily to the accusations.

However, both Plumptre and the NFF officials have categorically denied the claims, insisting that the account behind the post is fake and warning supporters against falling victim to misinformation.

Madugu dismisses rumours

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng , Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu rubbished reports claiming that the WAFCON 2026 squad had already been released.

The tactician, who made history in 2025 as the first African to be nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or Women's Team Coach of the Year award, questioned the authenticity of the stories and suggested that some individuals were deliberately attempting to create confusion.

"Where is the squad? Let them show us the squad now," Madugu told Legit.ng .

"They just want to cause confusion and set people up against Nigerians to criticise and say whatever they want to say.

"We are responsible people and we have a clear conscience. I am convinced, and I can say it anywhere, that Ashley did not post that."

Madugu further defended the 28-year-old defender, insisting that the social media post did not originate from her.

According to him, several popular players have become targets of impersonators.

"People are just using different accounts, hacking into people's accounts, to write whatever they want to write. They know their reasons.

"Let them go ahead and do whatever they want to do. Nobody will kill anybody for that, but I can vouch for her. I know she didn't make any comment.

"And it's not only Ashley. They've been using so many other players like that recently, especially those who are popular with Nigerians and have a good following. But they cannot keep setting people up against Nigerians like that.

"It's quite sad that people will come out and do things like this and think it is morally right for them to do so. Must you run down people before you can get whatever you want to get?"

Plumptre speaks out against impersonators

Asleigh Plumptre celebrates scoring for Nigeria in WAFCON 2026 qualifier against Benin in Abeokuta. Photo by @ashleighhplumptre

Source: Instagram

Plumptre herself also publicly rejected the claims and reiterated that she does not operate a Facebook account.

The defender, who switched allegiance to Nigeria through her grandfather and played a key role in the Super Falcons' triumph at the 2025 WAFCON, appealed to supporters to help report the account responsible for the false allegations.

Taking to her official social media platforms, the former Leicester City player said:

"Awful false accounts. I've posted on my IG and X for people to report.

"They are using my identity and scamming people.

"I'm currently contacting someone in Saudi Arabia to help me take these accounts down because this has been happening for well over a year now."

One of her posts on X:

Her response came after the fake account, which is verified and has over 2,000 followers, claimed she had decided to step away from international football because of corruption within the federation.

NFF issues warning over fake news

The Nigeria Football Federation also released a strong statement condemning the spread of unverified stories.

Director of Competitions Ruth David explained that the reports were completely fabricated and reminded the public that Madugu had not submitted any squad list for the competition.

"This is totally false," David said.

"Last year, Ashley Plumptre made a video in which she categorically said that she is not on Facebook; that some fellows are impersonating her and that she has tried several times to bring down the page without success.

"Nothing has changed about her absence from Facebook. The player is not on Facebook and nobody should believe anything that emanates from the cloned account."

David added that a similar incident previously involved Esther Okoronkwo, while false retirement rumours had also circulated about Asisat Oshoala.

"We appeal to well-meaning individuals to double-check whatever news item they see anywhere before escalating the same to other spaces.

"The incidence of fake news has become overwhelming and it is important that media owners and media workers consistently verify what they push out there for the sake of their own integrity and credibility."

Super Falcons complete preparations

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Falcons wrapped up their preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with an impressive 3-0 victory over Senegal in Ikenne.

Nottingham Forest attacker Joy Omewa stole the show with two goals, helping the reigning African champions finish their build-up on a high ahead of their title defence in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng