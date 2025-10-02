Moses Itauma says he remains a Nigerian, even though he was born in Slovakia to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother

The exciting boxer denied viral reports claiming he avoided a fight with Frank Sanchez by rejecting an IBF final eliminator bout

The WBO No.1 maintained that the fight was never considered, as he was presented with multiple opponent options

British boxer Itauma has reacted to viral reports that he avoided a fight with Frank Sanchez by rejecting the IBF final eliminator fight.

Reports had it that a fight between Itauma and Sanchez would eventually lead to a world title challenge against reigning king Oleksandr Usyk.

After Efe Ajagba had turned down the bout against the Cuban, Itauma was said to be the next in line to take a shot at undisputed champion Usyk.

Moses Itauma has said the proposed fight with Frank Sanchez was never on the table. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

However, Itauma seems to have other plans as he prepares to extend his incredible 13-fight record on December 13 in Manchester.

According to a statement from the IBF, Itauma was said to be considering the fight against Sanchez. It reads via Sky Sports:

"We are waiting to hear back on availability for Moses Itauma. If he confirms he is available then he and Frank Sanchez would be ordered to negotiate. They would have 15 days from the order."

Itauma, who arrived in Nigeria after partnering with gaming platform Bet9ja, disclosed that the fight with Sanchez was never on the table.

Addressing the press at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, the 20-year-old boxer said:

"I also saw a lot of comments. That was just never on the table. I had a meeting and was presented with three names and one of them was Frank Sanchez.

"I don't know where that's come from. My job is to get into the ring and fight. That is eventually my fight. Everything that's happening outside the ring does not really about me."

His manager, Francis Warren, added that the WBO No. 1-ranked contender is focused on his career and would not be distracted. Warren added:

"We have reached a strong position with the WBO, WBI and WBC and we feel, we don't want to be pushed into any fights at this stage.

"We've got plans for Moses' (Itauma) fight on December 13 in Manchester, the eliminator is not an option for us. We have a plan we are sticking to."

I am Nigerian - Itauma

The WBO No. 1-ranked boxer Moses Itauma has disclosed that he is Nigerian, despite being British by profession.

Born in Kezmarok, Slovakia, to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother, he moved to England in 2008 after the family suffered racism.

He had an unbeaten amateur career, turning professional with a record of 24 wins with 11 wins by knockout.

Despite all these, the exciting boxer has always identified with his Nigerian roots, which has now led to his partnership with the Bet9ja brand.

Itauma and his team paid a courtesy visit to the West African nation, and he was stunned by the warm reception they received at the airport. He said via Punch:

"I just want to say I felt very welcomed. I feel like there’s something that I’ve experienced here that I’ve never experienced in my short years of travelling.

"For example, I was at the airport yesterday and the security guard asked me if these belts were mine. And I said yes. And she was like, ‘Are you Nigerian?’ And I said, my father’s Nigerian. She said, ‘We’re proud of you."

Moses Itauma is preparing fight slated for Manchester on December 13. Photo: Richard Pelham.

