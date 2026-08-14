Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined what applicants must expect the moment they arrive at a citizenship test appointment

The official guidance covers identity confirmation, photo capture, and a discussion of the citizenship application before any test begins

Foreigners attending the test are also subject to strict rules about children and personal belongings inside the testing area

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published official guidance detailing exactly what foreign nationals are required to do upon arriving at a citizenship test venue.

The government spelt out three key steps every applicant must go through before sitting the exam.

Australia lists what foreigners must do after arriving at citizenship test venue. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What happens at Australian citizenship test venue

According to the official instructions, applicants are expected to arrive at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

Once there, three activities will take place:

1. Officials will walk through the citizenship application with them

2. Officials will verify applicants' identity

3. A photograph of the applicant will be taken

Only after identity confirmation has been completed will the applicant be permitted to proceed to the citizenship test itself.

What Australian citizenship test appointment involves

The test is taken on a computer or tablet device provided at the centre, and results are displayed on screen immediately after the exam is completed, meaning applicants do not leave the venue without knowing whether they passed.

Strict conditions also govern what applicants may and may not bring. Test resource materials are prohibited inside the testing area, and officials will direct each person on where to store their personal belongings during the exam.

Children not allowed at citizenship test centre

Parents with young children face an additional requirement that can catch applicants off guard. Children are not permitted inside the test centre under any circumstances, and the department is explicit that no childcare facilities are available on site.

Applicants are therefore required to make childcare arrangements before attending their appointment.

The guidance is aimed at helping prospective citizens prepare adequately for what is a significant step in the Australian citizenship process, ensuring no one arrives uninformed about the procedures they will face on the day.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng