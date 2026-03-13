Anthony Joshua has reportedly changed his permanent residence to the United Arab Emirates despite the ongoing war

The heavyweight boxer joins a list of British celebrities and dignitaries, who have relocated to the Middle East in recent years

Joshua is still recuperating after a ghastly motor accident in Nigeria in December, which claimed the lives of his friends

Anthony Joshua has reportedly relocated to the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing war in the Middle East since February 28, 2026.

US and Israel began a joint military operation in Iran, launching a series of airstrikes across the country, one of which eliminated Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Anthony Joshua relocates to Dubai despite ongoing war. Photo by Francois Nel.

Source: Getty Images

Iran retaliated with multiple missiles and drones launched at Israel and US targets in the Middle East, striking military bases, infrastructures and some civilian targets.

These retaliatory strikes have led many to flee the region when opportunity avails, as most airspaces were shot down during the first few days.

Anthony Joshua relocates to Dubai

According to Daily Mail, two-time heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has moved his permanent residence away from London to the United Arab Emirates.

This was revealed in a document he filed for his £150 million business, during which he legally declared the Middle Eastern country as his residence.

AJ has a £1.2 million property in Oman, but this is believed to be an asset and not his residence, but it further confirms that he is moving to the Middle East.

He joins a growing list of British celebrities who are deserting England and moving to the Middle East. Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has also relocated his family.

Joshua is still recovering from the shock of losing his friends and trainers Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami during a ghastly car accident in Nigeria in December.

There were rumours he would retire from boxing after the traumatic experience, but it was debunked and he is gradually working his way back to full fitness.

Anthony Joshua during his last fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Giorgio Viera.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng