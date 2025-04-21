Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has unearthed another hidden talent since arriving in Nigeria

The Olympic gold medallist, who resides in Ikoyi, paid a courtesy visit to the Oba Onikoyi of Ikoyi at his palace on Sunday, following Easter celebrations with his family

Just a few weeks ago, the former IBF champion also joined Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola to celebrate Dangote’s 68th birthday

Anthony Joshua was seen playing the Yoruba talking drum, known as the 'gangan', while onlookers sang his praises.

The former two-time WBA heavyweight champion has been in Nigeria for over a month, visiting prominent figures, including President Bola Tinubu.

Beaming joyfully, Joshua couldn’t hide his emotions as he smiled and entertained the crowd with his drumming skills.

Joshua visits family and Oba Onikoyi

Former two-time IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua spent quality time with his family during the Easter celebrations.

In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old was seen playfully sparring with his grandfather upon arriving home.

He also posed for a group photo with his entire family, including his brother, capturing the heartwarming reunion. Joshua wrote:

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man ~ Don Vito Corleone.

Meanwhile, the Olympic champion paid an unscheduled visit to the Oba Onikoyi of Ikoyi in his palace.

Prince AbdulGaniu Onikoyi posed with Anthony Joshua afterwards, the boxer showcased his drumming skills by playing the 'gangan'.

The fans were thrilled, singing praises of the boxer while playing a melody to their song.

Joshua vibes to Fela Kuti’s song while riding bicycle

For the second time in a row, Anthony Joshua has been spotted on the streets of Lagos, this time cruising on a bicycle.

The Commonwealth champion, unguarded and relaxed, showed off a few boxing moves while riding through the Ikoyi area.

He was seen vibing to “Suffering and Smiling,” a classic hit by the king of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Fans have reacted to Joshua's visit to his family and riding a bicycle on the streets of Lagos.

@AdelabuSodeeqB said:

"My Nigerian entitlement mentality is kicking in.

"Make I leave before them chop me here.

@Oludaisi9 wrote:

"AJ no forget home unlike some of una brothers and sisters.

@RasakAbbey added:

"I just like AJ he is so free and doesn’t hide where he come from.

@AjibolaFaisol01 posited:

"This family no sabi Wetin God do for them.

@ella_bosslady_ said:

"He’s promoting Nigeria culture fr.

@ossaivictor1_ added:

"It's a free world Nigeria is a cool country

Portable challenges Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Street-pop sensation Portable has called out former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua for a boxing match and demanded 100 million naira as his appearance fee.

The musician downplayed his previous bout with Speed Darlington, clarifying that it was just to promote his colleague's upcoming show in April.

Meanwhile, the British boxer is in Nigeria, recovering after his 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, sighted jogging on the streets of Lagos.

