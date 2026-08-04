A Nigerian TikToker known as @theshybaby shared that she decided to date outside her usual type, choosing an American man who is deaf

After just two months of talking online, the man flew from the United States to Nigeria to visit her and arrived with gifts

He stayed for only two days before returning home, and what happened next left the woman stunned and heartbroken

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the unexpected twist at the end of what seemed like a fairytale love story with an American man she met online.

The lady, who goes by @theshybaby on TikTok, opened up about her decision to explore a relationship outside her comfort zone.

Lady recounts experience with deaf American man. Photo credit: @theshybaby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She revealed that she began talking to an American man who is deaf, a choice she described as stepping outside her world entirely.

Within just two months of communicating, the man booked a flight and travelled all the way from the United States to Nigeria to meet her in person.

American Man's Surprise Visit to Nigeria

When he arrived, he came bearing plenty of gifts. He spent two days with her before flying back home, and by all accounts the visit appeared to go well.

But the aftermath told a very different story. Shortly after returning to the US, the man went silent. When he eventually did respond, his explanation left her speechless.

He told @theshybaby he had muted her because he could not bring himself to believe that someone as beautiful as her was genuinely single.

Love Story That Sparked a Conversation

The story struck a nerve with many viewers on TikTok, touching on themes of self-doubt, long-distance relationships, and the complicated emotions that come with cross-cultural connections.

The woman's willingness to share such a personal and painful experience resonated widely, turning what began as a hopeful love story into a moment of collective reflection online.

@jhenny said:

"This is actually the reason why a lot of us are single nobody wants to believe."

@Stephanie said:

"Better pray hard cus I think there is more to it may background curse not be our potion."

@FATHIA commented:

"This is the problem am actually facing in my relationship my bf didn’t believe and is a long distance relationship."

@lifewithmerha added:

"Omg someone said that to me some time ago that he can’t marry me because, Im to beautiful for him lol wtff does he even mean."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she called her boyfriend at midnight on the phone, and he showed up at her house.

She mentioned what she told him to make him visit her at that time, sharing a video of how he arrived at her home.

Source: Legit.ng