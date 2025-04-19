Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, lost to Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, in a much-anticipated celebrity boxing match.

Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, sustained an injury to his right arm, which prevented him from appearing for the second round, leading to Portable being declared the winner.

Darlington’s lawyer criticised the officiating during the match and called for a rematch between the two fighters

Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing Speed Darlington, has shared his thoughts on the recent boxing match between his client and singer Portable.

The bout took place in the early hours of Saturday at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos, where Portable emerged victorious after just one round.

This marks Portable’s second win in a celebrity boxing match, following his triumph over Charles Okocha in December 2023.

Nigerian lawyer Deji Adeyanju has urged the organisers of the celebrity boxing match between Speed Darlington and Portable to schedule a rematch. Photo by: @Pep_Boxx.

Adeyanju calls for a rematch

Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has called on the organisers of Chaos in the Ring to arrange a rematch between his client and Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Adeyanju criticised the officiating of the match, claiming that Portable engaged in unprofessional conduct by repeatedly holding his client during the bout.

From the opening bell, Portable wasted no time unleashing a flurry of coordinated punches. The President of Zee Nation relentlessly pursued “Akpi” throughout the first round, giving him no room to recover.

According to FightGistMedia, the Zazu crooner was seen grabbing Darlington by the head on several occasions before delivering punches to his ribs.

After the first round, Darlington Okoye refused to return for the second and was later seen with a bandage wrapped around his right arm. Adeyanju said:

“Speedo, this is completely unacceptable mehn. I’m gutted! There must be a rematch”.

“The officiating was so bad”.

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, defeated Darlington Okoye in the first round of their celebrity boxing match. Photo by: @portablebaeby.

Fans react as Portable humbles Speed Darlington

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Facebook to react to Adeyanju's review and Speed Darlington's defeat.

Cyprian Egere Amanke said:

"Accept defeat for once. Zazua dealt with Akpi badly. Who even advised him to fight Zazua? Let fix another match btw Akpi and Wike let check something.

Emmanuel Abraham Audu posited:

"How can an officiating referee be laughing while officiating?

"And secondly during the match, Portable song was being played, I think that was a little bit biased, even if they want to play Portable songs, they should reciprocate same for Akpi.

"Sometimes its not all about our leaders, even in our own capacity what difference or change are we making?

Daniels Emmanuel wrote:

"E be like say Burna Boy pay Portable to do extra work on Speed Darlington 😂😂

Kaosisochukwu Charles added:

"I warned Akpi but he didn't listen.

"I told him that, before he could throw Portable a punch, he must have collected back-to-back uncoordinated punches from Portable.

Rotnen Lepgak posited:

"When Agric and Local fowl meet on stage, what do you expect?

Darlington vows to punish Portable

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, vowed to defeat Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, in their celebrity boxing match.

Speed Darlington asserted that Portable is not in his league, boldly declaring that the championship belt rightfully belongs to him.

He further warned that if the Zazu crooner dares to show up, he’ll receive the beating of his career.

