TikTok star Peller has shared a fun video showing the moment popular boxer Anthony Joshua joined his live stream video

Peller who was overjoyed to have Anthony Joshua on his live session went on to express his love for the boxer

Anthony Joshua's unexpected appearance on Peller's livestream comes a few days after Peller claimed a prophecy

Popular TikTok star Peller has set another record in his career as a streamer as Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua unexpectedly joined his recent live stream.

Peller who has held live sessions with Nigerian stars like Davido and Tiwa Savage was overjoyed after spotting Joshua on his live stream.

Peller, who had no trousers on at the time the boxer joined the stream was seen rushing off to get one in excitement.

The TikTok was seen bragging about being a glorious child as he stopped his colleagues from responding to Joshua without him.

In a clip, Peller who expressed his love for Joshua also went on to teach the professional boxer some boxing tactics.

Towards the end of the video, Peller also appreciated Joshua for joining his live session.

Sharing the video including a clip of him speaking with Anthony Joshua, Peller wrote in a caption,

"@anthonyjoshua X peller on IG Live unexpected Love him so much."

Watch the video showing the moment Anthony Joshua joined Peller's live stream:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller had claimed a prophecy from Hallelujah Challenge.

The TikToker expressed excitement after Nathaniel Bassey mentioned his name while praying during the midnight prayer and worship challenge.

Reactions as Anthony Joshua joins Peller's live stream

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Peller's video as fans including celebrities congratulated him on his new feat.

Read the reactions below:

ola_richie2055 commented:

"Weyre say I know you can fight but YOU HAVE TO LISTEN TO ME!"

mpire_tailorz said:

"Ahhh peller i tap into your grace. I pray to have your kind of humility in communicating with noble personalities and those higher than you."

victornoble8550 reacted:

"Omo make Una leave am for peller this guy get glory."

sexygolden_ commented:

"When is your time to shine no man born by a woman can stop your shine that’s just nature."

investorfame2003 reacted:

"Anthony Josua 16 million followers followed PELLER again wow."

murewapeter said:

"Anthony showed up when Teni couldn't. When it's God He will always work it out."

ayomitide1997 commented:

"Take a moment to appreciate a fan that keep saying Anthony Joshua should add you."

iamtife_xx said:

"This not about grace only,peller is hardworking and always active no be everytime una go dey shout grace,he’s hardworking."

emmyrrex reacted:

"This boy dn big pass most Nigerian celebrities oo infact after Davido na peller."

