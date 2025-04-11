Victor Osimhen once gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus worth over ₦500 million in Lagos

The Galatasaray forward’s luxury car collection includes multiple Mercedes-Benz models and a penchant for private jets

The Super Eagles striker earns €12 million per year and enjoys living life in the fast lane

Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen once rewarded himself with a 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth over $300,000 (more than ₦500 million) in a stunning display of success and luxury.

The exotic SUV was reportedly purchased from a top-tier Lagos-based car dealer known for high-performance and luxury vehicles.

Osimhen is having an outstanding season in Turkey with Galatasaray, scoring 28 goals in all competitions as the Istanbul club pushes for the league and cup double, Transfermarkt reports.

The Super Eagles forward has instantly become a fan favourite in Turkey due to his electric performances, which have also attracted some elite European clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Juventus.

It is widely expected that Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his loan deal expires at the end of the season, but his next destination is still unknown.

Osimhen loves the luxurious life

Osimhen, who currently earns €12 million annually at Turkish giants Galatasaray, has never been shy about enjoying the rewards of his hard-earned football success.

With a sleek design, a turbocharged V8 engine, and a top speed of 190 mph, the Lamborghini Urus isn’t just a car—it’s a statement.

Whether on or off the pitch, the Nigerian striker commands attention, and his luxury ride only adds to the aura.

The Urus is one of the fastest and most sophisticated SUVs in the world, and Osimhen’s decision to make it part of his collection shows his love for both speed and elegance.

A garage full of power and prestige

Osimhen’s Lamborghini Urus isn’t his only jewel on wheels as the 26-year-old forward is known to have a deep appreciation for luxury cars.

His collection features a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, reportedly worth around $150,000, which has been spotted frequently on the streets of Naples during his Napoli days.

In addition to the G-Wagon, Osimhen is believed to own a Klassen Mercedes V 300 valued at nearly $184,000, as well as a Mercedes CLA-Class, which is said to be used by his girlfriend Stefanie and their daughter.

His garage paints a picture of a man who enjoys both performance and comfort, investing in automobiles that balance luxury with functionality.

Flying in style: Osimhen’s love for the skies

Osimhen does not just travel in style on the ground, he also enjoys the luxury of private air travel.

One of his favourite aircraft is the N10JM Falcon 2000, a high-end private jet known for its plush interior and elite experience.

This jet, which can cost up to $6,500 per hour to rent, is a regular for VIPs, and Osimhen’s use of it underscores his status as one of Africa’s most successful football exports.

Mikel Obi gives update on Osimhen’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that Super Eagles striker Osimhen is still eyeing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite being on loan at Galatasaray and enjoying a stellar season, the Napoli-owned forward continues to prioritise the Blues as his preferred long-term destination.

