Kano State Government has pledged N1 million to each family of the 22 athletes killed in a tragic motor accident.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo described the loss as heartbreaking and vowed support for bereaved families and injured survivors.

The government will provide food, relief materials, and ensure top medical care for survivors of the tragedy

The Kano State Government has pledged N1million to each family of the 22 young athletes who died in a tragic motor accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo announced this on Saturday during a condolence visit to Nasarawa Hospital in Kano State, where the bodies of the deceased were kept.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Gwarzo described the tragic incident as a “heartbreaking loss” for Kano and the entire nation.

Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo during a condolence visit to Nasarawa Hospital in Kano. Photo: Kano State Government/@dailynews24_NG.

Source: Twitter

He said via Punch:

"It’s a tragic day for Kano and Nigeria. These young athletes represented our state with pride, some even winning gold medals.

"Sadly, their journey ended just kilometres from home."

The victims were part of the state's contingent at the just-concluded National Sports Festival, an event promoting peace, unity, and youth development through sports.

Apart from the financial aid, the government also promised to provide food and relief materials to support the affected families.

Gwarzo disclosed that 20 victims were identified at the hospital, while two were taken away by their respective families.

He assured the state government would support the bereaved and ensure the best care for the injured.

At Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, where seven injured athletes are being treated, he expressed sympathy and promised full support for their recovery.

He added:

"Governor Yusuf ordered the immediate release of funds for both the deceased’s families and the injured.

"On behalf of Governor Yusuf and the people of Kano, we offer our deepest condolences. May Allah forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus."

The amount of N1million to support each of the families has left Nigerians fuming on social media.

@udokaanyanwu wrote on X:

"1 million Naira, money spent in hours, for a promising athlete, Nigeria just happened, sigh."

@bukme_arb added:

"They could have paid for their flight with the N1m, but people would rather pay for your burial than give you money for food or pay your medical bills."

@AladeseS said:

"In a land plagued by corruption, we end up losing more, both in lives and in resources, on situations that should be easily and affordably managed. We now see ₦22 million being paid to the families of young men who died untimely deaths."

@kubili100 wrote:

"Is that what their life worth to the kano people."

@kelechi_arinze posited:

"Imagine the distance they had to travel, because of the corrupt country we are in, these children are supposed to travel by air. On top of it, our road is so bad that it causes accident all the time. A congested road unit, what do you expect."

The accident scene that left Kano State athletes dead. Photo: @OurFavOnlineDoc.

Source: Twitter

Ogun athletes protest unpaid allowances

Legit.ng earlier reported that athletes who represented Ogun State at the National Sports Festival staged a peaceful protest at Babcock University over the non-payment of their allowances.

The host athletes blocked access, preventing other state contingents from reaching their designated sports venues.

They lamented poor treatment by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng