Ogun State athletes have blocked the entrance of the Games Village at Babcock University over non-payment of their allowance

Ogun State is currently third on the medals table with 53 gold, 44 silver, and 52 bronze.

Athletes run in darkness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Athletes were forced to compete in near-total darkness when the floodlights at the newly renovated MKO Abiola Stadium failed during the National Sports Festival.

The incident occurred on Saturday night during the Men's 10,000m final as the facility suddenly turned into a blackout.

Cameras captured the scenario, showing the track and field shrouded in darkness as athletes struggled to run.

More Details soon...

