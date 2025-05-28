2024 National Sports Festival: Ogun State Athletes Protest Over Unpaid Allowances
Ogun State athletes have blocked the entrance of the Games Village at Babcock University over non-payment of their allowance
Ogun State is currently third on the medals table with 53 gold, 44 silver, and 52 bronze.
Athletes run in darkness
Legit.ng earlier reported that Athletes were forced to compete in near-total darkness when the floodlights at the newly renovated MKO Abiola Stadium failed during the National Sports Festival.
The incident occurred on Saturday night during the Men's 10,000m final as the facility suddenly turned into a blackout.
Cameras captured the scenario, showing the track and field shrouded in darkness as athletes struggled to run.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.