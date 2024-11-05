Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili was excluded from the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's 100m race

Ofili cried out on social media on the eve of the event after being told she was not registered to race

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria have been found guilty of negligence, and the athlete compensated

The Nigerian Sports Commission found the Athletics Federation of Nigeria guilty of Favour Ofili’s case during the Paris 2024 Olympics and compensated the athlete.

Ofili was qualified to participate in three events at the 2024 Summer Olympics: Women's 100m, 200m and 4by100m, but only participated in two of those races.

Favour Ofili during the Paris 2024 Women's 200m semi-final race. Photo by Andy Cheung.

Source: Getty Images

She was surprisingly excluded from the 100m race after it was discovered on the eve of the heat that she was not registered for the event by the relevant authorities.

As noted by Punch, the former sports minister, Senator John Enoh, immediately launched an investigation to find out who was responsible between the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Olympics Committee.

Ofili rewarded for Olympics saga

Shehu Dikko, the minister for the newly created Nigerian Sports Commission, has released the investigation into Ofili's case at the Paris Olympics.

According to Daily Trust, the report found the AFN guilty, with its secretary general, Mrs. Rita Mosindi and technical director, Mr Samuel Onikeku, facing sanctions.

The Federation was ordered to pay the athlete a sum of ₦8,000,000 (about $5,000) as compensation “for the disappointment and depression that she suffered on account of her omission from the women’s 100 meters event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games”.

The report also encouraged her to reflect on her attitude and improve her relationship with colleagues and officials after questions were raised about her professionalism.

Cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye was requested to write a formal apology to the Nigeria Cycling Federation for her tweet about the bicycle she claimed to have borrowed from German colleagues.

Minister Enoh condemns Ofili's omission

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, condemned the omission of track star Favour Ofili from the 100-metre event at the 2024 Olympics.

AFN has been found guilty of the incident, with two officials facing sanctions and Ofili receiving financial compensation for the shattered dream.

