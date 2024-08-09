Nigerian cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye borrowed a bicycle from Germany for an event yesterday

The incident drew a reaction from Nigerians, who slammed the relevant bodies’ incompetence

Sports Minister John Enoh has explained why Ukpeseraye had to compete on Germany’s bike

Nigerian cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye participated in the Keirin cycling event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on a borrowed bike, and the country’s sports minister clarified the incident.

Ukpeseraye, who had been enjoying attention from Nigerians for being the country's first cyclist at the Olympic Games, participated in one of her events after borrowing a bike from Germany.

Nigerian Sports Minister Senator John Enoh has clarified the incident on social media after claiming the cyclist’s post did not provide the necessary context.

Minister clarified borrowed bike incident

He said the cyclist qualified for only one event, which she was fully prepared for with the necessary equipment and that the Keirin cycling was not initially prepared for because she did not qualify but was moved up after a country was disqualified.

“For this track race reallocated to Team Nigeria, a very special equipment (approved specifically for the Olympic track game) is used. It'll take months to have it delivered after ordering and making payment. To therefore get Ese to compete, the Federation through Ese's Club in Europe and working with a German owned Company, got a ‘Track Bike’ for our cycler Ese,” a part of the statement reads.

The sports minister has been heavily involved with the country's contingent at the game and recently met with them at the Olympic Village to discuss their progress and needs.

Ukpeseraye finished sixth and fourth, respectively, in Heat 1 and Heat 4 at the Kierin. She will participate in the women's sprint qualifying event later today.

The German Embassy reacted to the incident by describing it as the power of cooperation between the two countries.

