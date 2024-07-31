Favour Ofili announced she was not registered for the 100 metre race the Paris 2024 Olympics

The news sparked reactions from Nigerians over the incompetence of the authorities involved

The Sports minister Senator John Enoh has published a statement promising thorough action

Favour Ofili’s case has been taken up by the relevant authorities in Nigeria as confirmed in a statement released by the country's Minister for Sports Senator John Enoh.

Ofili was not registered for the 100 metres event despite qualifying, which indicates a fault from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Favour Ofili won gold in the 4×100m relay event as part of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo by Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

She raised alarm on her social media post and Nigerians immediately called for dire consequences for those involved in denying her the 100m participation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sports minister’s statement on Ofili

Nigeria's Sports minister, Senator John Enoh has released a statement addressing Ofili's omission condemning the gross negligence that led to the incident and called on the two bodies responsible.

The minister claimed that the AFN confirmed they registered the athlete for the event and in the final list sent to the NOC, she was listed as a participant for the 100m, 200m and 4×100m relay.

Contrary to these claims, the Word Athletics website confirmed she was only registered for two events—the 200m and 4×100m and her outcry is right and justified.

“As Minister of Sports, I will not tolerate this utter recklessness. It is highly inexcusable, and there will be thorough sanctions after investigations into where and from whom this gross negligence originated. All parties must take their duties very seriously,” a part of the statement reads.

It is the second time that the 21-year-old has been denied an Olympic dream. At Tokyo 2020, lack of funds by the relevant organisations in the country denied the team their participation.

Chimezie Metu reacts to Ofili's ordeal

Legit.ng reported that D'Tigers star Chimezie Metu reacted to Ofili's case with a cryptic message after it was brought forward on social media in the later hours of yesterday.

Metu, who joined Barcelona Basket yesterday, and represents the Nigerian basketball team, D'Tigers, appeared to suggest that the absence of the team in Paris was beyond sporting reasons.

Source: Legit.ng