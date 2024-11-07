The federal government has announced that C-sections for women in Nigeria would be provided free of charge

The coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Muhammad Pate, confirmed the development on Thursday and noted that this was part of Tinubu's government's initiative to reduce maternal deaths

He noted that key partners, the World Bank, WHO, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, have pledged financial and technical support to ensure the success of the MAMII initiative

FCT, Abuja - In a powerful move, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has announced that Cesarean Sections will now be free for all Nigerian women who need them.

The coordinating minister for health made this known on Thursday, November 7, via a post shared on his X page.

According to the post accompanied by pictures, Pate emphasized:

“No woman should lose her life simply because she can’t afford a C-section.”

The minister announced this on the second day of the ongoing Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review.

Prof. Pate declared this after he launched the Maternal Mortality Reduction Initiative (MAMII), a groundbreaking effort by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare aimed at tackling Nigeria’s critical maternal and neonatal mortality rates—among the highest globally.

He also disclosed that major partners are also committed to ensuring that the initiative becomes a success.

Part of the post reads:

"Through #MAMII, access to affordable, quality healthcare for mothers and newborns will be prioritized, focusing on primary health services and community involvement.

"Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation @gatesfoundation – “Exciting progress! We’re dedicated to making maternal and child health a priority.”

"Together, we’re building a future where every Nigerian mother and child can thrive. Join us in spreading the word."

