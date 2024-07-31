Favour Ofili will not compete in the women's 100m after Nigerian authorities reportedly failed to register her for the event

The Commonwealth Games Silver medalist had won the right to represent Nigeria after winning the national trials

This will be the second Olympics in a row that incompetence has cost the 200m African record holder after the Tokyo debacle

Favour Ofili is crushed. The Nigerian star was getting ready to compete in at least three events at the Paris Olympics but is now set to miss out on the 100m.

Ofili took to social media to announce that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) had failed to register her for the discipline.

Favour Ofili was set to represent Nigeria in the women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

The national champion had sealed her ticket to represent the country in the sprint event during the trials. However, in a statement on her X account, AFN only registered her for the 200m.

Why will Favour Ofili not compete at Paris 2024 100m?

A heartbroken Ofili tore the authorities apart in a heavily-worded statement after her Olympic dream was painfully dashed.

"It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?"

What happened to Favour Ofili at Tokyo 2020?

To make matters worse, this is not the first time the USA-based star has failed to compete at the Olympics due to gross incompetence.

Three years ago in Tokyo, she was among the athletes disqualified after the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) failed to release funds to have them tested as stipulated by the Athletics Integrity Unit(AIU).

The 21-year-old has reiterated her wish to see the authorities who took away the Olympic dream from her held accountable.

Who will represent Nigeria in the women's 100m at Paris 2024?

Nigeria will now be represented by Rosemary Chukwuma, the 7th-fastest woman in the world this year, and Tima Godbless. Ofili's name appears only in the 200m and the 4 by 100m relay in the entry list published by World Athletics.

African countries with Olympic medals

Legit.ng has also reported on the list of African countries with Olympic medals so far.

Africa has only one gold medal to show for after four days of Paris 2024. South Africa's Tatjana Smith won gold in the women's 100m breaststroke.

It si the second Olympic games in a row that she has now won a gold medal.

