Bandits attacked Ungushi community in Kebbe LGA, Sokoto State on Sunday evening, killing at least 28 people including a mosque's chief imam

The GOC of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, visited Kebbe's Forward Operating Base to assess the security situation following the attack

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the killings and urged the Federal Government to move beyond condolences and take action

At least 28 people were killed when armed bandits stormed the Ungushi community in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday evening, according to the state police command.

The victims included the Chief Imam of Ungushi Izala Jumu'at Mosque, Imam Aliyu, as well as farmers, traders and other residents.

Soldiers assess the security situation at a Forward Operating Base in Kebbe, Sokoto State. Photo: NigerianArmy

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Bandits Kill 28 In Sokoto Community

The Sokoto State Police Command spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident but noted that establishing the precise death toll remained difficult, though no fewer than 28 bodies were recovered from the scene, Punch reports.

Eyewitnesses described how the attackers swept through the community at dusk, opening fire on residents indiscriminately.

"These are ordinary people. They are farmers, traders, religious leaders and family members. They have done nothing to deserve this," one resident, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said.

The assault followed reports on Friday that a large number of gunmen riding motorcycles had entered parts of Kebbe LGA, raiding shops and destroying property.

The attack has been linked to armed groups allegedly connected to the Lakurawa terrorist organisation, which has been responsible for recent violence across the region.

Army GOC Visits Kebbe After Attack

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Bemgba Koughna, travelled to the Forward Operating Base in Kebbe on Sunday to assess conditions on the ground and meet with community leaders.

Koughna said the army had adjusted its operational structure to prevent further infiltration. "Troops remain fully deployed, highly alert and operationally focused on protecting lives and property," he said. He added that the army would not permit terrorist groups to establish strongholds in Kebbe or its surrounding areas.

The GOC also appealed for closer cooperation between residents and the military, urging community members to report suspicious activity. "Community support remains a critical component in detecting, disrupting and dismantling terrorist networks before they can launch attacks," he said. The visit was confirmed in a statement by Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division.

Fear has spread across the area, with families abandoning their homes in anticipation of further attacks. "People cannot farm, children are afraid to go to school, and families are abandoning their homes. If nothing is done urgently, we may witness the complete displacement of these communities," a community leader said.

Bandit attack: Atiku calls for federal action

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a statement posted to his verified X account on Monday, said the killings demanded more than sympathy from the government. He put the figure at 32 deaths in his post.

"I am devastated by the killing of 32 innocent Nigerians in Ungushi community, Kebbe LGA of Sokoto State," he wrote, adding: "Condolences are no longer enough. How many more Nigerians must be slaughterd before this government treats the protection of human life as an emergency?"

Atiku urged the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence gathering, secure vulnerable communities, and prosecute those responsible for the violence. "The first duty of government is to protect life. Nigerians cannot continue to bury their loved ones while those entrusted with their security offer excuses," he said.

Bandits storm Ondo palace, murder popular traditional ruler

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, had reportedly been killed by suspected bandits.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening during an attempted abduction at the traditional ruler’s palace.

Source: Legit.ng