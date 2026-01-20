2024 Paralympic bronze medallist Eniola Bolaji won Nigeria's first gold medal in the 2026 sporting calendar

The multiple national para badminton champion retained her gold medal in the 2026 Egypt International tournament

President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, described the win as a morale booster for the country

Head coach of Kwara State Badminton Association, Kayode Mope urged Bolaji to continue making the country proud

World number two para badminton player. Eniola Bolaji has recorded Nigeria's first gold medal in the 2026 sporting calendar.

Bolaji thrashed world number 7 Halime Yildiz of Turkey 2-0 (21-10, 21-4) in the women's SL3 at the New Capital Indoor Hall in Cairo on Sunday, January 18.

Eniola Bolaji wins Nigeria's first medal in the 2026 sporting calendar at the Egypt Para Badminton International Championship in Cairo. Photo by: Sam Mellish.

The 20-year-old kick-started her campaign with a win over Yildiz 2-0 (21-9, 21-10) in the first round of the tournament, before cementing her dominance over India’s Tulika Jadgave 2-0 (21-10, 21-7) in the second round.

The Africa number one defeated India’s Manasi Girishchandra Joshi 2-0 (21-11, 21-13) in the third round to set up a semifinal clash against India’s Shivam Yadav Neeraj, which she won convincingly 2-0 (21-10, 21-11), per bwfbadminton.

Bolaji will make Nigeria proud - Orbih

President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, has described Bolaji's win as a morale booster for the country.

Orbih said Nigeria will continue to dominate Africa in the women's SL3 category with the continuous sterling performance of Eniola Bolaji.

The council member of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) urged sports philanthropists to also give other sports the support they extend to the Super Eagles. He said:

"I am excited that Eniola Bolaji won a gold for Nigeria, a day after the Super Eagles beat Egypt to settle for a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

"This means the young girl is the first athlete to win gold for Nigeria in 2026. I am confident that with the necessary support, Bolaji will continue to make Nigeria proud and put us on the map of the world."

Orbih also commended the team’s sponsors and the National Sports Commission for their continued support in the development of para badminton, per Gazettengr.

Paralympic gold is the next target - Mope

Head coach of the Kwara State Badminton Association, Kayode Mope, believes Eniola Bolaji has the potential to win a gold medal at the 2028 Summer Paralympics.

Eniola Bolaji beat Manasi Girishchandra Joshi during the British & Irish Para Badminton International at Sport Wales National Centre on July 26, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by: Sam Mellish.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Mope urged the National Sports Commission to work closely with the Badminton Federation of Nigeria to ensure the athlete does not miss any international competitions. He said:

"Eniola Bolaji narrowly missed out on the gold medal at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris but with her current form has shown that she is primed for a gold medal.

"She is the poster girl of the country and I hope the National Sports Commission partners with the Badminton Federation of Nigeria so that she can attend every available international tournament."

Meanwhile, Super Eagles beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

