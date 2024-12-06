EFCC Probes National Sports Commission Over Alleged Diversion of Funds - Report

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into the alleged diversion of funds and abuse of office at the National Sports Commission (NSC).

In a letter addressed to the NSC dated Thursday, November 28, the anti-graft agency has asked the commission to furnish it with the list of all sponsors of the Professional Football League (companies and individuals) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) from 2022 to date.

The Cable said on Friday, December 6, that it sighted the letter.

The letter, signed by Farouk Dogondaji, on behalf of the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, was addressed to the Abuja office of the director general (DG) of the commission, Bukola Olopade.

The EFCC's letter reads:

“This commission is investigating an alleged case of abuse of office and diversion of public funds in which the need to obtain information from your office becomes imperative."

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly furnish this office with the details of the following information to enable us conclude our investigation.

“Details of the amount donated and the account/ banks into which those funds were lodged. Details of the releases made to NFF for the prosecution of the three major football tournaments aside budgetary allocations.

“The details of the amount donated by FIFA for the preparation of Super Falcons for the 2023 women world cup and the account /banks into which those funds were lodge.

“Details of the amount donated by CAF for the participating in the final of the 2023 AFCON and the accounts/banks into which those funds were lodged.

“Details of companies appointed as consultants for the Nigeria Football Federation and Professional Football League and any other information that may assist this office in this investigation."

The agency stated that the request is made under sections 38 (1) and (2) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004.

Tinubu appoints Shehu Dikko as NSC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Shehu Dikko as the chairman of the NSC.

The appointment was made after Tinubu scrapped the ministry of sports development. The Nigerian leader transferred the functions of the ministry of sports to the NSC to develop a vibrant sports economy.

