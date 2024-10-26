Ademola Lookman made history by becoming the eighth Nigerian player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or Award

The Atalanta forward will aim to finish as high as possible on the 30-player shortlist published by France Football

We shine a spotlight on the highest Ballon d’Or finishes by Nigerian players in the long history of this prestigious award

The stage is set, the golden ball gleams under the lights, and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris stands beautifully adorned, ready to host the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

This prestigious award, presented over the years to an elite lineup of football’s finest, is poised to crown a new winner.

Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola. Image: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Among the favourites for this year’s edition is Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

However, the spotlight also shines on an African contender, with Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman making the final 30-man shortlist published by France Football as the only African player nominated.

Thanks to data from SoarSuperEagles, Lookman’s nomination marks him as just the eighth Nigerian ever shortlisted for the coveted award.

While Lookman may not be the frontrunner for the prize, the Atalanta star has his sights on surpassing a historic milestone: he aims to secure the highest Ballon d’Or finish by a Nigerian, a record currently held by Victor Osimhen, who achieved an impressive eighth place in 2023.

As the 2024 Ballon d’Or gala approaches, we look back at the best Ballon d’Or finishes by Nigerian players throughout history.

Ballon d’Or finishes by Nigerian players

Below is a table detailing the highest finishes of Nigerian players in the history of the Ballon d’Or.

Player Name Year Nominated Final Position Standings Victor Osimhen 2023 8th Nwankwo Kanu 1996 11th Finidi George 1995 21st Nwankwo Kanu 1999 23rd Victor Ikbepa 1997 32nd Daniel Amokachi 1995 No position awarded Jay-Jay Okocha 1995 No position awarded

*Note: Jay-Jay Okocha (1995) and Daniel Amokachi (1995) did not receive any votes and were, therefore, not assigned a position.

Arsenal star backs Vinicius

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal defender Gabriel called Vinicius Junior the best player in the world and backed him to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian led the Spanish giants to La Liga and Champions League glory, scoring important goals along the way.

The 24-year-old is expected to clinch the Ballon d'Or award in October.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng