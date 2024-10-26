Top Ballon d’Or Finishes by Nigerian Players After Ademola Lookman’s Nomination
- Ademola Lookman made history by becoming the eighth Nigerian player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or Award
- The Atalanta forward will aim to finish as high as possible on the 30-player shortlist published by France Football
- We shine a spotlight on the highest Ballon d’Or finishes by Nigerian players in the long history of this prestigious award
The stage is set, the golden ball gleams under the lights, and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris stands beautifully adorned, ready to host the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
This prestigious award, presented over the years to an elite lineup of football’s finest, is poised to crown a new winner.
Among the favourites for this year’s edition is Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.
However, the spotlight also shines on an African contender, with Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman making the final 30-man shortlist published by France Football as the only African player nominated.
Thanks to data from SoarSuperEagles, Lookman’s nomination marks him as just the eighth Nigerian ever shortlisted for the coveted award.
While Lookman may not be the frontrunner for the prize, the Atalanta star has his sights on surpassing a historic milestone: he aims to secure the highest Ballon d’Or finish by a Nigerian, a record currently held by Victor Osimhen, who achieved an impressive eighth place in 2023.
As the 2024 Ballon d’Or gala approaches, we look back at the best Ballon d’Or finishes by Nigerian players throughout history.
Ballon d’Or finishes by Nigerian players
Below is a table detailing the highest finishes of Nigerian players in the history of the Ballon d’Or.
|Player Name
|Year Nominated
|Final Position Standings
|Victor Osimhen
|2023
|8th
|Nwankwo Kanu
|1996
|11th
|Finidi George
|1995
|21st
|Nwankwo Kanu
|1999
|23rd
|Victor Ikbepa
|1997
|32nd
|Daniel Amokachi
|1995
|No position awarded
|Jay-Jay Okocha
|1995
|No position awarded
*Note: Jay-Jay Okocha (1995) and Daniel Amokachi (1995) did not receive any votes and were, therefore, not assigned a position.
Source: Legit.ng
