Bolt has reduced its driver commission to 15% in Lagos and Abuja

The move will allow drivers to keep a larger share of the money they earn from completed trips

The company says the decision is part of its efforts to improve drivers' earnings and strengthen its relationship with them

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Bolt has reduced the commission it charges driver-partners in Lagos and Abuja to 15%, allowing them to retain a larger share of fares earned from completed trips.

The mobility company said the adjustment reflects its efforts to review platform policies in response to prevailing economic realities and provide better income opportunities for drivers who depend on its services.

Bolt Slashes Driver Commission in Lagos and Abuja: What Drivers Will Now Earn

Source: UGC

According to Bolt, the revised structure recognises the contributions driver-partners make to its operations and supports its commitment to improving their financial well-being.

Why Bolt is reducing driver commission

Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director of Rides Operations for Africa, said driver-partners remain central to the company's operations and that their welfare is an important priority.

"Reducing our commission to 15% in Lagos and Abuja is a tangible step in that direction. It allows driver-partners in these cities to retain a greater share of their earnings and reflects our willingness to listen, adapt and respond to the concerns of our driver community," Wanjihia said.

She said the company understands the economic realities drivers face, and that supporting them requires practical decisions that can meaningfully improve their experience on the platform.

She added that building a sustainable mobility business requires strong relationships with the drivers who provide its services.

Wanjihia also reaffirmed Bolt's commitment to identifying additional ways to improve the driver experience and create meaningful income opportunities.

“We remain committed to continuously exploring ways to improve the experience of our driver-partners and ensure that Bolt remains a platform where they can find meaningful income opportunities.”

Bolt promises continued engagement

The company said the commission reduction forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen relationships with driver-partners through practical initiatives and regular engagement.

It added that it would continue exploring measures to improve the value drivers receive from operating on its platform.

Bolt Slashes Driver Commission in Lagos and Abuja: What Drivers Will Now Earn

Source: UGC

As Bolt expands its presence in Nigeria, the company said driver-partners would remain central to its efforts to develop a reliable and sustainable urban mobility system.

The revised commission structure means drivers in Lagos and Abuja will now keep a larger share of their trip earnings, with Bolt taking 15% commission.

Source: Legit.ng