Nigerian NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon spent millions acquiring a historic building in Houston for a remarkable purpose

CNN's Larry Madowo reported on what Olajuwon considers a bigger achievement than his entire basketball career

The legendary centre converted the property into a mosque and Islamic educational centre

Hakeem Olajuwon, the Nigerian-born NBA Hall of Famer, purchased a multimillion-dollar historic building in Houston, Texas, and converted it into a mosque and Islamic educational centre, CNN correspondent Larry Madowo has reported.

Madowo shared the news on social media, writing: "Hakeem Olajuwon bought a multimillion dollar historic building in Houston and turned it into a mosque and Islamic educational center.

Hakeem Olajuwon Turns Historic Houston Building Into Mosque, Calls It His Greatest Achievement

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian NBA Hall of Famer considers it his greatest achievement, bigger than anything he did in basketball."

Olajuwon's greatest achievement off the court

Olajuwon, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, spent the bulk of his professional career with the Houston Rockets, winning two NBA championships and earning the title of league Most Valuable Player.

Despite those honours, the former centre now views his religious and community project as more significant than any trophy or accolade he collected during his playing days.

The building, described as historic, was acquired at a cost running into the millions of dollars before being transformed into a space for worship and Islamic learning.

A legacy beyond basketball

Olajuwon has long been known for his deep Muslim faith. During his playing career, he famously observed Ramadan fasts even during the NBA season, and his religious devotion was considered inseparable from his identity as an athlete and public figure.

The conversion of the Houston property into a mosque and Islamic educational centre represents the latest and, by his own account, the most meaningful expression of that faith.

By describing it as his greatest achievement, Olajuwon places the project above two NBA titles, an Olympic gold medal, and induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

APC chieftain speaks on Rarara’s attack at Abuja mosque

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Imo East APC senatorial aspirant, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, has spoken out against what he described as a rising wave of political violence and intimidation targeting supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng