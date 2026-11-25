May Edochie has shared a video of herself relaxing with a drink after deciding to spend the day indoors and catch up on sleep

The mother of four admitted that her busy work schedule had made it difficult for her to enjoy proper rest, expressing gratitude to God for the break

Her social media update came amid the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie, her estranged husband Yul Edochie's father

May Edochie has given her followers a glimpse into how she spent her day as the Edochie family mourns the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

The mother of four shared a video on her social media page showing herself relaxing with a drink in front of her.

May Edochie shares video amid Pete Edochie's death. Photos: @mayyuledochie/@peteedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, May explained that she had made a personal decision to stay indoors and enjoy some much-needed rest rather than step out.

Her post came on Wednesday, November 25, following the announcement of Pete Edochie's death at the age of 79.

May Edochie speaks about her busy lifestyle

Accompanying the video, the entrepreneur disclosed that she had spent most of the day sleeping.

The actress admitted that she could hardly remember the last time she enjoyed such an extended period of rest, describing her busy schedule as that of a workaholic.

May wrote:

"Yesterday I promised myself that today I will not step out of the house, so I've been sleeping all day. For a fact, I can't remember the last time I slept like this. Workaholic life isn't a joke, but I'm grateful to God. Let me celebrate this rest first. Cheers to the night."

Her post comes amid Edochie family mourning

The timing of May's update has drawn attention because it came on the same day her former father-in-law's death was announced.

Pete Edochie died at 12:30 am on Wednesday in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family.

May is estranged from Yul Edochie, Pete's son, with whom she shares four children.

Watch the Instagram video of May Edochie here:

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng