Atiku Abubakar welcomed former First Lady Aisha Buhari in a visit he described as warm and deeply appreciated

The ADC presidential candidate linked the visit to the growing economic pressure on Nigerian households

Atiku called on leaders to ease the burden of rising costs and make Nigeria affordable again

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hosted former First Lady Aisha Buhari, using the occasion to speak directly to the worsening cost of living facing millions of Nigerian families.

Legit.ng recalls that in February, Atiku and Aisha, the wife of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, met in Saudi Arabia.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar receives former First Lady Aisha Buhari during a visit. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku hosted Aisha, her daughter Hanan, and other members of the Buhari family during their visit to him. According to the opposition leader, both families were in Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser hajj (Umrah).

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), announced the latest visit in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday night, September 16, 2026.

He described Aisha Buhari's visit as "warm and deeply appreciated" and said it reinforced his sense of responsibility towards building a better Nigeria.

Rising costs driving Atiku's message

The former vice president pointed to the hardship that households across Nigeria are currently grappling with, saying the situation demands urgent attention from those in and seeking public office.

"Across our country, families are being stretched by the rising cost of food, transport, education, healthcare and other basic necessities," Atiku said.

He argued that the welfare, dignity and future of ordinary Nigerians must remain central to any serious political agenda at this time.

Alhaji Atiku said Nigerians deserve an economy that rewards hard work and creates real opportunities, not one that leaves families struggling to meet basic needs.

"That is the Nigeria we must build together, a country that works for its people again," he said.

ADC's Atiku's call to action

Beyond diagnosing the problem, Atiku issued a clear call for concrete steps to relieve the pressure on Nigerian households and revive public confidence in the country's direction.

"We must ease the burden, restore hope and Make Nigeria Affordable Again," he said.

Atiku was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, following his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Read Atiku's full message below, alongside photos from Aisha's visit, via his X post:

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Atiku camp challenges Tinubu’s 2027 prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, dismissed a Political Intelligence Group projection that put President Bola Tinubu ahead in the 2027 presidential race.

In a statement, Atiku's camp questioned the credibility and transparency of the forecast.

Source: Legit.ng