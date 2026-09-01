Adamu Garba published a public statement on September 1, 2026, announcing his withdrawal from active political participation after nine years

Garba said his decision was driven by the demands of rebuilding IPI Group's flagship technology platforms under an AI-First strategy

The tech entrepreneur said his commitment to nation-building had not changed, only the platform through which he pursues it

Nigerian tech entrepreneur and politician Adamu B. Garba II announced on September 1, 2026, that he was stepping back from active politics to concentrate fully on running IPI Group Limited, the technology company where he serves as Executive Chairman and Chief Platform Architect.

In a public statement addressed to party leaders, associates, supporters and the general public, Garba said the decision followed careful reflection and was not a choice he took lightly after nine years of political involvement.

Adamu Garba, a former APC presidential aspirant, says he is quitting Nigerian politics. Photo credit: @adamugarba

Source: Twitter

Why Garba is walking away from politics

Garba, who was a former APC presidential aspirant, said IPI Group is currently in the middle of rebuilding five of its flagship products: Crowwe, Justitia, Envlope, Sigma and Tablars.

As Chief Platform Architect, he said he carries direct responsibility for making sure each platform meets the company's AI-First standard in terms of architecture, engineering and product philosophy.

Beyond the technical work, he said the company is also reorganising its corporate governance structure to satisfy compliance requirements across the markets it serves.

Together, he described both undertakings as demands that cannot run alongside heavy political activity without one side suffering.

"In all honesty, they cannot be carried alongside heavy political participation without one or the other suffering," Garba wrote in the statement.

He said his choice was to give full attention to building what he called an AI-First enterprise, framing the work as a contribution to society through technology rather than an exit from public service.

The move, he added, aligns with IPI Group's stated vision to "organise African Information Assets for Value Innovation."

Garba’s 9 years in politics

Garba said he was grateful for the support, invitations and confidence extended to him throughout his political journey over the past nine years, describing the period as one that shaped him personally.

He said he planned to maintain the friendships and networks formed during that time and remain true to the values his supporters associate with him.

He directed all business enquiries, partnership proposals and official correspondence to his email at adamu.garba@ipi.ng.

"My commitment to nation-building has not changed. Only the platform through which I pursue it has," he wrote to close the statement.

APC senator dumps party

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kano South Senator, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Gaya’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng