Nigerian banks made it easier for individuals and businesses to access loans in Q3 2026, with more applications approved

Businesses increased borrowing mainly to buy inventory, restructure finances and fund investments

However, borrowing costs remained high as the gap between banks' lending rates and the CBN's MPR widened

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians seeking bank loans found it easier to access credit in the third quarter of 2026 as lenders approved a higher proportion of applications and reported fewer repayment defaults, a new report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

The development offers some relief to households and businesses struggling to finance personal needs, daily operations and expansion amid economic pressures.

Nigerian banks release more loans to households, businesses as borrowing demand surges

Source: UGC

However, easier access to loans did not translate into cheaper borrowing, as the gap between banks' lending rates and the CBN's Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) widened for secured and corporate lending.

The findings are contained in the CBN's Credit Conditions Survey for Q3 2026, conducted in September and released at the weekend. The report examines lending conditions, credit demand, approvals, interest rates and repayment performance across different borrower categories.

Banks make more loans available to Nigerians

According to the survey, banks increased credit availability across all major lending categories, with corporate loans recording the strongest improvement.

Unsecured lending followed, while secured loans also became more accessible.

For Nigerians seeking loans, the improvement means better chances of accessing financing, although the cost of borrowing remains a concern.

Banks attributed the improvement in secured lending to changing economic conditions, better liquidity and efforts to attract more customers.

For unsecured loans, the major factors included a more favourable economic outlook, competition among lenders and changes in the cost and availability of funds.

Corporate lending was driven largely by banks' increased appetite for risk, changing assessments of risks across business sectors and efforts to expand their market share.

Businesses drive demand for bank loans

Demand for secured, unsecured and corporate loans increased compared with the second quarter of 2026.

The higher demand was accompanied by an increase in the proportion of applications approved, suggesting that more individuals and businesses successfully obtained financing.

Businesses accounted for much of the increase, with inventory purchases emerging as the leading reason companies approached banks for loans.

Nigerian banks release more loans to households, businesses as borrowing demand surges

Source: UGC

Other major reasons included restructuring existing financial obligations and financing investments.

This means more Nigerian businesses are turning to bank loans to purchase goods and raw materials, manage financial obligations and fund expansion.

For small businesses and other borrowers, improved access could provide additional funding opportunities. However, the widening gap between lending rates and the MPR suggests that obtaining a loan may remain expensive despite the improved availability of credit.

Source: Legit.ng