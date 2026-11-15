IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu travelled to Abia State on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for his orderly's traditional wedding

The ceremony was held at a royal family compound in Ukwu West local government area, drawing family and well-wishers

Disu's attendance at the Igbo ceremony drew attention to the bond between the Yoruba IGP and his orderly, Victor Nnah Sunday

Ukwu West, Abia state - Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu on Saturday, November 14, 2026, attended the traditional wedding of his orderly, Victor Nnah Sunday, in Abia state, in a gesture that drew attention to the relationship between the nation's top police officer and the personnel who serve closest to him.

The ceremony took place at the family compound of HRH Eze Evans Nwabueze Okere in Ukwu West local government area of Abia state. Legit.ng gathers that family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the union of Victor Nnah Sunday and his bride, Princess Esther Kelechi Evans, in a colourful event rooted in Igbo cultural tradition.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu attends the traditional wedding of his orderly, Victor Nnah Sunday, and Princess Esther Kelechi Evans in Abia state. Photo: Tunji Disu

Source: UGC

IGP Crosses Ethnic Lines to Honour His Orderly

Disu, who is Yoruba, made the journey to Abia specifically to share in one of the most personal milestones in his orderly's life. The decision to attend was widely seen as a reflection of the regard the IGP holds for those who work closely with him, cutting across differences in rank, ethnicity, and background.

The occasion offered a rare public glimpse into the human side of an office more commonly associated with security operations and institutional authority. Rather than sending a representative, Disu chose to be physically present at the event, sitting alongside the bride's family and joining in the festivities.

A Message Beyond the Ceremony

For observers, the IGP's attendance carried a broader meaning about leadership and personal bonds within the Nigeria Police Force. The willingness to show up for a subordinate's celebration spoke to a culture of mutual respect that transcends official duties.

The IGP wished the newlyweds a lifetime of love, peace, mutual understanding, and enduring happiness as they begin their life together.

IGP Olatunji Disu joins family members and well-wishers at the traditional wedding ceremony of his orderly, Victor Nnah Sunday, in Ukwu West LGA, Abia state. Photo: Tunji Disu

Source: UGC

IGP Disu Commends Police Wives Association

Previously, Legit.ng reported that IGP Disu commended members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) for their unwavering support to police personnel.

The police chief spoke on Tuesday, April 14, when POWA leaders paid him a courtesy visit at the force headquarters in Abuja.

“Our job is a difficult one, but you make it easier,” the IGP told the delegation led by POWA president, Olufunmilola Disu.

Source: Legit.ng