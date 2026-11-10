Senator Orji Uzor Kalu defended Tinubu's economic reforms on Arise News, saying Nigeria's economy has stabilised at the macroeconomic level

Kalu predicted Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election by a landslide, describing the opposition as politically disorganised

The Abia North senator argued that economic reform always comes with temporary hardship but said the country was gaining greater economic predictability

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North and previously served as governor of Abia State, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's economic agenda, predicting the President will cruise to a landslide victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Kalu defended the Tinubu administration against widespread criticism over the economic hardship tied to its reform programme, arguing that the foundations had been laid for broader recovery.

Kalu predicts Tinubu will win the 2027 election by a landslide. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, he made the remarks on Monday, November 9, 2026, during an appearance on Arise PrimeTime, the flagship evening programme of Arise News Television.

Economy stabilised, more work ahead

The senator, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, acknowledged that many Nigerians were still feeling the pinch of the reforms but maintained that progress was being made.

"President Tinubu has been able to stabilise this economy on the macro level. What we are battling now, having stabilised the economy on the macro level, is the micro level," he said.

Kalu said the administration's next focus should be converting macroeconomic gains into real improvements in manufacturing, employment and agriculture.

He also credited Tinubu with strengthening Nigeria's standing among international investors, saying the country was drawing increasing attention from abroad.

"You can't do reform without people suffering. You cannot; it's not possible," he added.

The former Abia state governor urged Nigerians to judge the administration's policies by its long-term goals rather than short-term discomfort.

Tinubu has no competition, says Kalu

On the 2027 elections, Kalu was unequivocal in his confidence. He described opposition forces as fragmented and said the All Progressives Congress retained deep grassroots support that social media sentiment did not reflect.

"President Tinubu will win. President Tinubu has no competition. The APC's electoral strength goes beyond the personality of the President. The ruling party enjoys a broad political structure and substantial grassroots support across the country," he said.

"What we are seeing on social media is not what is on the ground. Our party is very huge, and the supporters of that party are large. We have huge numbers of people supporting this party," he added.

Kalu said APC lawmakers and other stakeholders were already mobilising in their constituencies to secure Tinubu's re-election.

He also appealed for national cohesion, drawing a comparison with former President Muhammadu Buhari's two terms in office.

"The unity of this country is very important. Let's not question the unity. We allowed President Buhari to do his eight years and go, and we must allow Tinubu to do his eight years and go," he said.

Asked about his place within the Igbo political establishment and his continued membership of the APC, Kalu said his political decisions were driven by his reading of national development and party loyalty, not ethnic considerations.

Kalu says his political choices are guided by development and party loyalty, not ethnicity. Photo credit: Orji Uzor Kalu/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu predicted to win 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the deputy senate President Jibrin Barau spoke at the inauguration of APC campaign committees across three Kano LGAs.

Barau cited assessments by political analysts and the current state of Nigerian politics to back his prediction.

The senator called on APC members in Kano to mobilise voters and campaign vigorously ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng